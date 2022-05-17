 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/17/22

Where Pro And Anti Abortionists Agree

By   2 comments
Author 504432
Don Scotten
 

There needs to be clarification and acknowledgement of the anti abortionist claim that abortion does kill a living thing. Further, I believe that all of us, including pro choice people, flinch and squirm at the notion of tweezering a fetus from the womb and tossing it in a dish. What I described above may not be precisely descriptive of all abortions but is broadly and generally representative of what takes place.

Today, right wing Evangelical Christians are behind the political fight to end a woman's right to choose. Theirs is a sanctity of life issue which is founded on the belief that their God, the God of their bible, values every human life and this translates into opposition to abortion. The Evangelicals bible, (the word of that God) chronicles 'that' God drowning every man woman and child on planet earth (excepting Noah and his son and a few others) in a global flood. And this simply because he found he made our necks too stiff for his liking. (sanctity of life?) And there is more in their bible undermining their sanctity of life claims for their God. He also told Abraham to kill his son just to confirm he, Abraham, was adequately fearful of God. Then there is the lovely passages in Genesis wherein this God told some humans to go to war against some other humans and kill them and rip the fetus from the wombs of the women.

Regarding not carrying every conception to term I note that it is common in nature for there to be but one or two eggs hatched out of thousands.

The central issue here is the timing and nature of ensoulment, I present the alternative perspective to the Evangelical Christian version now from a born again reincarnationist point of view to address some of the tweezering concerns. I have read a lot of past life regression interviews and uniformly those interviewed affirm that they joined the baby very near its birth or at birth. They say that to do otherwise is too damned boring. If this is valid ,as I believe, the soul is the composite of lifetimes a self aware being has experienced and represents its choice to experience one more lifetime on this planet to take advantage of the enhanced spiritual growth possibilities this dark and difficult planet offers. Do note that prior to ensoulment the fetus is but one more individual mammal species. After ensoulment it becomes a self aware human being. You and your soul are essentially one.

Finally, the above process is the way Source has created diversity of observation points with vastly different perspectives to help Source to understand its unlimited potential. This is what we are about. Of course our purpose here is to use this opportunity to grow spiritually. Clearly we need pick up our game.

Regards

Don Scotten

 

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mary Elizabeth

Author 518379
(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
I like the direction of your thinking, Don, towards the middle ground. You are looking towards the place where agreement can be reached, and progress can be made without violence.

Today in a medical office I was pleased to see a large poster in the exam room, prominently displayed, explaining multiple methods for regulating conception. The poster suggested that nearly half of all pregnancies are not deliberately conceived (48%?) The poster was from WebMD, a relatively levelheaded information source.

At some point in the 1940s or 1950s, powerful influences began pushing the idea that pregnancy and childbirth was now medically safe, and nothing to be anxious about. I came across an astonishing old filmstrip aimed at encouraging young American women not to fear childbirth.

Earlier generations of young people who might have listened to their mother scream in pain during childbirth, and either die or be maimed from ripping in the process, would not have taken pregnancy and childbirth so nonchalantly.

About half of all pregnant women are disabled by morning sickness. How do you pursue sales or other work if you barf uncontrollably at the slightest whiff of otherwise ordinary smells such as coffee, popcorn, after shave, laundry soap? It was like a five-month crippling flu for me, each time. It was the same for my mother amd probably her mother before her, who mostly stayed at home during her "confinement".

ProLifers who oppose effective contraception need to be called out for their contradictory position. Pro-choicers who celebrate the misery of an unwanted conception followed by an invasive, painful medical procedure are also missing the mark. Situation shouldn't arise in the first place. If society were honestly advocating for the good health and well being of women (and children), such accidental conceptions would be rare, and certainly not at 48%.

No one should be encouraging "tweezers" as you describe it; and no sane or knowledgeable person should want to encourage pregnancy of the unwilling. If there were more reasonable efforts to negotiate the middle ground, for the good of all, the discussion would cover practical matters in practical ways.

It is shameful to abuse childbearing as a political tool, which is what is happening now, a disgrace to all parties to the conflict.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 4:31:04 PM

Author 0
Don Scotten

Author 504432
(Member since Jan 9, 2016)
Mary Elizabeth:

Yours is a thoughtful commentary. I do not think reasonable discussion is possible ,if the focus includes religious certainty.

The 48% number is interesting. From my youth I have always routinely asserted that all first born children are conceived out of wedlock. Just winging it , of course, but it is likely not to far off the mark--you know, the exuberance of youth.

Further, it was important to me to provide a perspective on this issue that is an alternative to the religious one which is quite harmful and especially to children. I am certain it compromises their spiritual growth potential.

So, thanks:

Don Scotten

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5:34:22 PM

Author 0
