Where Does the Buck Stop in Texas?

From Other Words

Texas Republicans took money from the utilities they failed to regulate. Now they're pointing the finger elsewhere for power failures.

There is a weasel word that politicians use whenever something goes wrong on their watch: "unacceptable."

Well yes, governor. But wait aren't you the guy in charge?

And who appointed the members of that commission? Why, Greg, it was you! In fact, two of the three members of the commission are former top staffers of the governor.

Abbott has been governor for six years. Not once has he proposed legislation to require the corporate owners of electric utilities to protect the grid from freezes, as is commonly done in North Dakota and other sub-zero icy places.

But, Abbott claims, this year's storm was unprecedented, so it couldn't have been anticipated.

Not true. A notorious rolling grid failure in a 2011 snowstorm left millions of Texans in deadly darkness a disaster that was also called "unacceptable." But Abbott and other GOP officials did accept it, quietly refusing to require winterization, even as they accepted big campaign donations from those corporate giants that caused the breakdown.

Yet, we're now treated to the clownish spectacle of Abbott fulminating about the "unacceptable" failure of the state to provide power, demanding a legislative investigation and calling for heads to roll!

But wait again isn't he head number one?