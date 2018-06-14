Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Where Does Money Actually Come From? And why you've been getting screwed all your life.

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/14/18

I open this short intro article to the above video with a comment I made on another thread, about the Rothschilds and banking. This video is far more professional, imo, than the previous link from me on this topic, and it described for me more than all I've read on economics over the decades getting to "the heart of the matter."

I've spoken with the narrator and his colleague who made this amazing video--long indeed, as in 3+ hours--but even watching or listening to the first hour as a podcast should get you in the door of where money comes from. Kudos to the producers.

My earlier comment: The point from this and many other sources I've been looking at show that it is the Rothschilds who began what we know as our current banking arrangements, which has taken over the control of producing money or not (creating inflation or deflation, and the consequent bubbles and busts that generate $$$ for those running the show), with money coming from either winning or losing sides of a war (and almost certainly including World War II, on both sides), controlling interest rates, "they" being banksters and defense contractors, fossil fuel companies, etc. (the latter being subsidized by trillions of dollars). Of course they can't control the whole show completely-- though in this manner the banks are guaranteed interest back on their investments, because that interest comes from public taxes, here and around the world. This is why regime change comes to those countries which attempt to use other forms of currency besides US dollars. There are many people involved but they all respond to money as if it were the direct voice of God. At least that is how I see it in a highly summarized form. I'm sad to hear that even to myself I sound a bit like Alex Jones!

I note that many others have written on this topic and the so-called Federal Reserve, that is neither Federal nor truly "reserve," authors such as Scott Baker and Jerry Lobdill, here on OEN. I see Paul Craig Roberts did a video on the topic that is no longer available via his site, removed evidently by "the powers that be."

While I have some political differences with the producers of this video, I believe they are 100% correct on this absolutely major topic that even very few politicians understand--and those who might are clearly in danger if they seriously articulate it.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly
 

