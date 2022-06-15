 
 
Life Arts    H2'ed 6/15/22

When utilities warn of blackouts: options for ratepayers who expect electricity 24/7

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by Pixabay: EdWhiteImages)   Details   DMCA

 When utilities warn of blackouts options for ratepayers who expect electricity 24/7

by Katie Singer/June 2022

After decades of relatively stable electricity, several U.S. utilities now say that this summer, they won't have enough power to get through a heat wave.1 Indeed, my utility recently warned ratepayers to expect rolling blackouts this summer.

With rolling blackouts, a utility might turn power off in one neighborhood for an hour, restore it, then cut another area's power. Rolling blackouts tend to occur on hot evenings when people get home from work and school and blast air conditioners while cooking dinner, powering up desktop computers, recharging mobile devices, watching TV and doing laundry.

Rolling blackouts raise plenty of questions: What makes a utility unprepared to meet demand"when increasing numbers of households have bought "energy efficient" appliances, solar PV systems and electric vehicles? How do ratepayers prepare for blackouts? What can utilities and ratepayers do to prevent them?

What makes a utility unprepared to meet demand?

I've lived in New Mexico for more than thirty years, but my utility has never warned of blackouts before. What's the problem? Do we have hotter temperatures and more air conditioners?

How/does my utility's aim to close a coal-fired power plant and replace it with "renewables" affect its delivery of electricity? (Solar and wind provide only intermittent power. When the sun does not shine and wind does not blow, utilities draw on natural gas or coal reserves"or nuclear power or highly toxic batteries.) Does my utility no longer keep these fossil fuels in sufficient reserve? Does failure to recognize that "renewables" depend on fossil fuels and do not biodegrade at end-of-use contribute to our unsustainable power demands?

Last summer, when the state of California told people with electric vehicles to charge them during the day, I did not understand. Because like steady highway driving, steady delivery of electricity is most efficient. To balance heavy industrial daytime demands with lighter evening demands, utilities typically ask residential customers to do laundry and other energy-demanding stuff at night and on weekends. Why would California tell EV owners to charge during the day?

A professional engineer (PE) explained to me that rooftop solar customers (who send unused power to their utility) generate so much extra power that utilities sell it to other utilities"or pay them to take it: if more power goes into the grid than gets taken off of it, the grid's frequency increases (from 60 Hz in the U.S.). If the frequency increases enough, the utility's protection system will shut down its generators as a safety precaution. This PE hypothesized that having EVs charged during the day would help balance what goes into the grid with what's consumed.

The problem further compounds, this PE explained, because on sunny days, solar PVs generate power from 11am to 3pm. This does not match up with power demands"which tend to peak between 4 and 9pm.

In other words, adding new "renewable" technologies makes our grid more complex. It does not "transition" us away from fossil fuels (or extractions or toxic waste).

And this does not address the ecological impacts of manufacturing (extracting, smelting, transporting raw materials between stations, chemical manufacturing) solar PV or industrial wind systems. It does not address China's using Uyghur forced labor to make solar panels.2 It says nothing about the fossil fuels used to manufacture panel wafers.3 It says nothing about the perfluorinated chemicals (PFAs, the "forever" chemicals that do not get out of bodies or soil or groundwater) in a solar panel's frame, front sheet, back sheet and encapsulant.4-8 Do these PFAs make land underneath solar panels permanently unfarmable? Who monitors this? Who helps rooftop solar users deal with it?

What do we expect from electric utilities?

Most of us expect electricity 24/7 safely, reliably at just and reasonable rates. Now, we also want it "clean," "fossil-free" and "sustainable."

In reality, large-scale manufacturing of anything"including solar panels and industrial wind facilities"requires fossil fuels, extractions, smelting, water, intercontinental shipping of raw materials. Manufacturing anything generates CO2, methane, toxic waste and worker hazards.

In reality, "clean," "fossil-free," "sustainable" and "carbon-neutral" energy systems are not possible. They are marketing terms.

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr.
 

