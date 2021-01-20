When they say "Normalcy"

Joe Giambrone

While some wax nostalgic about the Obama regime, what I remember most about the year 2016 was how close the world came to Armageddon. Americans will be lost in irrelevant noise and recall nothing about it, but an incident in Syria brought the world's two

top nuclear powers into direct conflict with a direct risk of escalation. This was the Cuban Missile Crisis they didn't want to tell you about on corporate TV.

Barack Obama's Air Force bombed and killed Syrian government forces inside Syria. That itself was a war crime, an act of aggression forbidden in the UN Charter. The Russian allies of Syria responded by drawing a line in the sand (Oct. 6).

This stand-off was escalated again by Britain, which, for some reason, was also illegally flying over Syrian airspace: RAF given green light to shoot down hostile Russian jets in Syria (Oct. 12).

The Russians were the ones invited in by the legitimate government of that country, while the US and UK were illegal invaders.

The world used to understand Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) and why attacking nuclear-armed powers was a no-no. Has that fear of the Apocalypse diminished over time? Was the Obama Administration completely psychotic?

They seemed to have no problem treating Al Qaeda in Libya and in Syria as valuable allies, rather than sworn enemies. The accommodation of Al Qaeda went straight to the top and to Barack Obama himself, as revealed in a 2013 phone call to Turkey's Erdogan.

