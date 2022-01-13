 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

When Two Cults Collide

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Protester at Anti-Vaxx Demonstration - Manhattan - New York - USA
Protester at Anti-Vaxx Demonstration - Manhattan - New York - USA
(Image by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive)   Details   DMCA

"Campos said she resigned because she did not agree with the decision to mandate a vaccine for any of the staff or student body." - ABC7

When Granada Hills High School first left the LAUSD to become an independent charter, parents were given a seat at the table. Two positions on the governing board were reserved for parents who were elected by their peers. Today, there is only one parent representative on that board and this person is chosen by the board. According to the school's charter, this person must "support the charter school's goals, mission, and vision."

Until recently the parent representative on Granada's board was Maribel Campos. As a trained "parent ambassador" Campos was a frequent speaker on behalf of Granada and other charter schools. Having proved her loyalty Campos could be trusted to agree with the administration's requests without any semblance of independent oversight.

For her service to the administrators at Granada, Campos was recognized as a "Parent Of The Month" by Nick Melvoin's astroturf group Speak Up. Ironically, they cited her "courage to consistently speak up on behalf of kids" for giving her the award. This was exactly the opposite of her role on the Granada Board as a rubber stamp for the administration, even when their actions hurt the children.

The one thing that Campos was willing to speak out against was Granada's actions to protect their students from COVID-19. When the governing board was asked to approve the firing of seven staff members who refused to receive the COVID vaccine, Campos quit in protest. It was almost as if she could not bring herself to vote against the wishes of the administration. Rather than be disloyal she removed herself from the situation.

It is not surprising that a cheerleader for the charter school industry would also succumb to the anti-vax hysteria as both sets of beliefs require a cult-like adherence to dogma. Die-hard charter school supporters accept cherry-picked data to "prove" that these schools are superior to their public counterparts while ignoring the corruption, harm to children, and academic failures of this privatized system. Teachers and their unions are somehow demonized while people with no classroom experience are seen as saviors.

Anti-vaxers pretend that they are qualified to analyze medical research while discrediting experts who have devoted their careers to fighting disease. They see no lessons to be learned from the 855,843 people who have died during the pandemic and campaign against measures that would save lives.

Granada will easily find a replacement for Campos as the school's community is filled with parents who are ready to attack anyone who questions the status quo at the school. With no real oversight, the administration is free to continue endangering students and engaging in financial improprieties. Meanwhile, the district continues to fail at providing the oversight required at charter schools that it has authorized.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 