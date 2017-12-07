

From Darkness We Can See the Light

Echoing the intimidation of invading European immigrants, we rough-ride wave wielding paleface artifice -- preserving the right to squander what Teddy and Barack reserved -- diminishing Utah monumental heritage by a Corporatism addict compensating for his inadequacies, abusing the good laid bare before him, while endorsing, for minors, sexual assault to garner votes for GOP tax plan raping We the People.

Lacking the desire to define from within, we forfeit our 1776 investment, risking moral bankruptcy, by choosing self-righteous hypocrites, over Good Samaritans, enabling off-shore deposits, post drilling, instead of wedding us vs. them into The Common Good.

Failing to heed history's lessons of the rise and fall of empires, we invite national suicide. Forgetting over-taxing technology does not embellish our enlightenment, nor connect us to our Indivisible potential, we ignore, Rome was not build in a day, omits its better half: America will not fall to foreign invasion, but from the Neros we elect as sea to shining sea gatekeepers.

After ingesting Trump's Britain First Video retweet and dining on an over-abundance of angry, fear mongering sloppy seconds from phony patriots projecting Fake News, as prophylactic against catching the increasingly unbiased evolution of our U. S. Constitution -- are male Supremes blowing in The Right wind?

Have redundant talking points from corporate puppets mesmerized us with streaming oblivion? Have we become too acclimated to the loss of truth, being taken for a ride on, A Streetcar Named Desire, conducted by a groper-in-Chief cuckolded by his own inspirations: the South Shall Rise Again aspirants?

Rushing to acquit miniscule tax brackets of Holy Grail donations from super wealthy, are Chuck Grassley, Lindsay Graham, Orrin Hatch, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan's House of ill repute, gambling that all Americans are like 71% of Alabama Republicans?

Let's not excuse Trump's angry, compulsive and seemingly irrational behavior with an escape jail insanity clause. Self-delusion, lack of empathy and a superiority complex, are insufferable but neither illegal nor impeachable.

Trump may indeed be infected with self-serving delusions of saintly grandeur, but he is still a self-possessed, self-promoted and self-confessed sexual predator, and those who support his reign over truth, propagate one party rule that anchors Checks and Balances, to the greater of two evils.

Indeed, there is tyranny, as much within as without our borders: traitors wearing stars with red ties to blue suits giving a wink and a nod to Tiki-torch bearers, committing assault and battery, wreaking havoc and vehicular murder.

However, we set the trap which most endangers our Democratic Republic, by abandoning pro-action and increasingly indulging in political reaction -- like a schizophrenic pendulum swinging uncontrollably, between holier than thou hypocrisy and Corporatism's immorality.

Mueller's, In Like Flynn, trumps Pence, giving us time to put away treasonous things and with the courage of an Alabamian teen, exercise our legal right to expose the blatant shame of deplorable hot pursuit of self-aggrandizement, by the Don Family Sham.

However, doing good often ignites a resurgent evil, fighting back to regain lost power. Remembering for every action there is a reaction let us prepare for probable backlash against allegations of sexual misconduct ignoring our 6thAmendment , by standing tall for a woman's right to enjoy the same privileges of any swinging male appendage.

Yes, once again America slows at a dangerous intersection. Bearing Right, bodes incalculable harassment from collusion between Wall Street and Capitol Hill, camouflaging Red Mapping by mortally wounding our 2020 census-- to forever white wash Gerrymandering.

To be certain, our American Dream has been molested by trumped men and women, but raising the equity bar for all women, races and creeds, we remove the anti-American fingerprints with which trumped Republicans have profaned our Stature of Liberty promise-- holding the watchfire torch, warning, he who is without honor cannot preserve, protect nor define, American character.