In a long-expected development today, GOP leadership has issued a renewed call for the repeal of the US Constitution.

It began at 5:05 AM EDT, with Trump's first tweet of the day. "Republicans should just REPEAL failing Constitution now & work on a new plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!"

The Constitution is placing a huge burden on hard-working people who have come to resent their rights and freedoms. Many prefer instead to enjoy a society free of threats from Muslims, gays, women, and the poor, sick, and aged. They increasingly regard justice, domestic tranquility, and posterity as unnecessarily costly and irrelevant. Some hard-working Americans have even been forced to take part-time jobs to support the general welfare.

"I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let the Constitution fail," Trump later told reporters at the White House. "We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let the Constitution fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us." A stunned press corps later hears, "The failure of the Constitution rests solely on the shoulder of the Democrats. They pushed it through, and they need to own the failure of it," Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a vote to repeal the Constitution with a two-year delay after the plan to replace the law failed to win enough Republican support. Two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the Republican bill on Tuesday night, leaving the party leadership short of the required votes to move the legislation forward. "Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace this failure will not be successful," McConnell said in a statement. McConnell said that "in the coming days," the Senate would vote on "a repeal of the Constitution with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a profit-centered system of government that gives American companies complete access to the US economy."