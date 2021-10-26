 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 10/26/21

When Satan offers the truly Christian alternative

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Fantasy
Fantasy
(Image by Pixabay: KELLEPICS)   Details   DMCA

The mission of the Satanic Temple is "to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits," words which could integrate well with the words of the Sermon on the Mount.

The Satanic Temple has just released this announcement:

THE SATANIC TEMPLE DEMANDS FDA GRANT UNRESTRICTED ACCESS TO ABORTION DRUGS

Lawyers for TST sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to request that TST be able to access abortifacients without being subjected to the agency's regulations. Normally, access to Misoprostol (a first-trimester abortifacient) requires a prescription, and Mifepristone(the second drug in the medical abortion regimen) can only be obtained through an approved prescriber and can only be dispensed in accordance with specific guidelines. However, TST has requested that we can directly supply Satanists who wish to undergo an abortion in a religious context with these abortifacients. Donate to our Fundraiser TODAY to support TST in our legal battle for new, bolder campaigns.

HOW THIS PROCESS WILL WORK

TST has every desire to ensure the health and safety of its membership; the issue is with governmental control over whether TST's membership can obtain access to these drugs. TST's ritual requires a medical examination to determine whether there are "contraindications" to obtaining an abortion as defined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists or the American Academy of Family Physicians. A Satanist then returns directly to TST with a physician's certification that there are no contraindications, and TST will directly supply the member with the abortifacients so that they may participate in the ritual.

LEGAL JUSTIFICATION

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) was instigated and enacted to assure Native Americans could have unfettered access to peyote for their religious rituals. Consistent with this purpose, TST wants unfettered access to abortifacients for its religious use. Given that peyote is a Schedule I drug with no accepted medical use, TST's request for access to prescription drugs is even more reasonable to be granted under Federal law.

They further state:

Significant challenges and threats to reproductive freedoms lay ahead - the imposition of abortion restrictions throughout the country has been steadily and continually increasing. In 2021 alone, over 90 different laws have been passed across the country seeking to restrict abortion access. And as certain states look towards the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade, reproductive freedoms face a significant threat. With TST's immediate actions to protect reproductive freedoms for our members, we are able to preserve access to abortions for Satanists across the country.

We must accept the fact that traditional efforts to protect reproductive rights have failed. Religions have special privileges under the First Amendment and RFRA. The Satanic Temple is utilizing these privileges to protect our religious belief in bodily autonomy - we're taking our fight to the next level.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
