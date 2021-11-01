 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/1/21

Whatever happened to the party of limited government?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Author 47089
From Substack

You mean the Republican Party? It vanished.


(Image by Robert Reich)

Anyone who's been following the drama over Biden's social and climate package would think that the major roadblocks have been two Democratic senators, Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin. Totally absent from media coverage is the fact that no Republican senator -- not a single one out of 50 -- has been willing to support these proposals.

This isn't because of Republicans' aversion to government. Lower prescription drug prices, for example, would reduce the need for government spending on drugs. No, the Republican Party has morphed into a highly-disciplined advocate of intrusive government intrusive, that is, where it seeks control over American society.

I'm old enough to remember when the Republican Party really did -- stand for limited government -- when Ronald Reagan thundered "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem." The Republican politicians I once knew had a coherent view about preserving individual liberties and limiting the role of government. That's not to say I agreed with it -- far from it. I remember long arguments with Republican lawmakers, behind closed doors, about whether a smaller government was genuinely in the interest of Americans. We disagreed, but their view was at least coherent and they were committed to it.

By contrast, today's Republican Party is intruding everywhere:

Republican governors ban masks in schools.

Republican legislatorsoutlaw abortio n.

Republican lawmakers prohibit teachers from teaching about America's racist past.

Republican officials force transgender students to play sports and use bathrooms according to their assigned gender at birth.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Joseph Mitchener

Author 501126
(Member since Dec 23, 2014)

"Snot N books. Snot N school. But top crooks rule."
       -- Joseph Mitchener

I like Frank Zappa's comment: "Politics is the entertainment arm of the Military-Industrial Complex." The GOP and Corporate Dems work to see that Martin Luther King's "Dream of Equity" shall remain just that.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 1, 2021 at 2:39:56 PM

