OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/20/21

What world is the Biden administration living in?

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin And Ukrainian Counterpart Hold Press Briefing Earlier today, Sec. Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran held a press briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine. Stay Connected Forbes on Facebook: ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Forbes Breaking News)   Details   DMCA

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kiev, Ukraine October 19, 2021

One has to ask, what world is the Biden administration living in?

Yesterday Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austen was in Kiev, Ukraine. Regarding Russia and Ukraine affairs Austen said," Let's be clear, that Russia started the war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution. So again we call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea, to stop perpetrating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders, and to halt its persistent cyber attacks and other malign activities against the United States and our allies and partners".

Whew where to begin after that mouthful?

Well let's recall some the more recent history in Ukraine since late 2013.

It was US former Undersecretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland who helped perpetrate the coup in Kiev February 2014 that forced the legitimately elected President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych to flee for his life. A coup that brought an ultra-conservative "Right Sector" dominant regime into the country.

This caused the eastern part of the country-Donbass-to firmly reject this course of events. The Donbass, primarily Russian speaking, objected to the new regime's policy of rejecting the Russian language. Also the new regime viewed Stephan Bandera as a martyr, someone who fought with the Nazi's in WWII against the Soviet Army. So it became clear the people in the Donbass wanted nothing to do with the new regime which prompted the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk to secede from Ukraine forming their two separatist republics, a move that prompted the Kiev regime to invade the Donbass inciting a new war. A Minsk cease fire accord was agreed to in September 2014 by the separatists and the Ukraine regime though the conflict continues on a lower level to this day.

Meanwhile the people of Crimea, also mostly Russian speaking, objected to the post coup regime in Kiev. The Crimean people held a referendum and voted to join the Russian Federation. Let's remember the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed legitimately by law in Sevastopol, Crimea. The idea of the new regime in Kiev taking control of the Crimean peninsula and ousting the Russian's would never be permitted. So Russia accepted and recognized the results of the Crimean peoples referendum and made Crimea an integral part of the Russian Federation.

Next Page  1  |  2

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
