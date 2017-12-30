

(Image by ANF) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Murad Karayilan, the Commander of the entire Kurdish forces in Kurdistan

Alexander the Great force of 40 thousand fighters defeated Achaemenid Persian Empire forces of more than half million fighters. It is hard for non-believers that PKK Kurdish forces will defeat millions of Persian, Arabs and Turkish forces in this modern time.

The Lords of the Deva religions (the Deva religions are also known as the Abrahamic religion in the land of Caucasian people, the land from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia, also you can add North America and Australia too) targeted the members of the Mithraism and Aryan (Zoroastrianism) religion more than 5000 years ago to be destroyed and transformed based on Lord Shiva teaching.

Lord Krishna is the forefather of Hebrew Judiasim Lords. And Lord Balarama the elder brother of Lord Krishna is the forefather of Greek original lords. The Hebrew Jewish and Greek Lords created the Abrahamic religions to destroy and transform the white Caucasian as members of the Mithraism and Aryan (Zoroastrianism) religions. Also, the Greek die out in time but the Lord of Judaism are active and seek the control of the world through the globalization economies. The Lord of Judaism recruited few members of the white Caucasian who sold out the white Caucasian people for self-interest. The leader of 'Globalist' is known as billionaires in this modern days. They are in control of the world now.

- Advertisement -

But the people in the UK and the US revolted against the leaders of the of 'Globalist' now. The battle between the opponent of 'Globalist' and 'Globalist' leader is going on now, no one knows the outcome yet.

PKK forces are against the 'Globalist' and they believe what they are fighting for. The people in the Middle East are recognizing that now. The rulers of Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Syria, South Kurdistan (corrupt Barzani and Talabani) are the agent of the 'Globalist'. PKK gained the full support of Kurds in Turkey as the followers of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan philosophies and the political parties using Abdullah Ocalan philosophies in Syria, Iran, and Iraq are gaining momentum in the year 2017.

The corrupt rulers of the Barzani and Talabani Mafia groups did hold the independence referendum on September 25, 2017, to divert the economic problem they created by stealing oil money. Kurdish people in the 'Kurdistan Regional Governments of Iraq (KRG)' voted for independent of KRG region from Iraq. The outcome of the referendum united Persian of Tamil, Arabs of Africa, and Turks of Mongolia as the occupiers of the land of the white Caucasian Kurds as the original owner of the land from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia. The corrupt rulers of the Barzani and Talabani Mafia groups lost the support of Turkey, Iran, and Iraq for few days.

- Advertisement -

Iraqi forces with the help of Iran and Turkey while the US looked other way attacked the militia forces (known as Peshmerga) of the Barzani and Talabani mafia families on October 16, 2017, which led to the loss of 51 % of the KRG land including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.

In short, the loss of Barzani and Talabani was the gain for Tevger Azadi (Freedom Movement of Kurdistan Society) as the followers of Abdullah Ocalan philosophies.

The Iran-Iraq border (Kurdistan) earthquake of 7.3 magnitudes on Nov 13, 2017, showed the ugly faces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraqi Shi'a government disregard for Kurdish people life give PJAK an opportunity to help Kurdish people in Kurdistan. For the first time the Median people of Iran (Kurd, Lur, Gilani, Khorasani, Surka, Taylish, Baluch and others) found out that The Persian of Tamil and Azeri Turks of Mongolia do not have any love for white Aryan as the original owner of the land in today Iran. The loss of earthquake is the gain for PJAK Kurdish organizer in Iran.

The bloody year of 2017 just passed and the majority of Kurds are United under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan to destroy the power of Persian, Arabs, and Turks forever.

The war of the liberation of Kurdistan on the year 2018 (the land from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia) will be more forceful than the last few years. Kurdish people forces are ready to fight occupiers forces of the land above.

The white Caucasian people of Europe will join Kurds for the liberation of the land from occupiers.

- Advertisement -

Reference

Turk Askerleri, Gerilla eylemi ardından cenazelerini topluyor

Next Page 1 | 2