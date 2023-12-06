What the People Have to Say About Weaponizing the World

The petition at this link is called "No More Weapons Shipments to Ukraine, Israel, or Taiwan." It's addressed to the U.S. government and reads : "Stop the weapons shipments, and replace them with diplomacy and a new focus on the human and environmental crises that these wars defund, distract from, and exacerbate."

"Please wise up and recognize that this Earth and the life it sustains is the most important thing. Stop fomenting war and relinquish your love of power and your worship of Death."

"We must stand up for the suffering people of Gaza! [You] are supporting genocide."

"There is no better time for peace than right now."

"Clearly this President loves the idea of war and keeping the American 'merchants of death' rich and fat. As a nation we need to be looking at negotiating for the end of wars, not to be feeding the flames of war."

"Absolutely, no more weapons shipments, including airplanes, to Israel. Why would anyone add fuel to this horrific, fiery war? We are not going to end this carnage until we stop the flow of weapons and start dialogue between the powers that be."

"To the U.S.: Stop being a war monger. Prioritize negotiations."

"Stop sending money to Israel every year!"

"It's time to demand an immediate ceasefire to all fighting on both sides of the Palestinian/Israeli conflict. There's no good outcome from arming anyone anywhere anymore! Eastern Ukraine is a great example of our violent policies while more and more people in this country slide into poverty. Enough is enough!"

"Stop this murderous mayhem!"

"The owners of global military industrial complex [are] minting money out of all wars. I wonder what do they need this wealth for, am confused , I suppose they do have means to take it with them in their graves."

"The more weapons we give to Israel the longer Israel will maintain it's brutal and illegal occupation. Israel violates International Law and the U.S. is an accessory to [its] crimes. We need Peace, not War."

"We need peace. Weapons do not promote peace."

