What the Media isn't Telling You About North Korea's Missile Tests

From en.wikipedia.org: North Korea's ballistic missiles {MID-158418}
North Korea's ballistic missiles
(Image by en.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Here's what the media isn't telling you about North Korea's recent missile tests.

Last Monday, the DPRK fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan's Hokkaido Island. The missile landed in the waters beyond the island harming neither people nor property.

The media immediately condemned the test as a "bold and provocative act" that showed the North's defiance of UN resolutions and "contempt for its neighbors." President Trump sharply criticized the missile test saying:

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

What the media failed to mention was that, for the last three weeks, Japan, South Korea and the US have been engaged in large-scale joint-military drills on Hokkaido Island and in South Korea. These needlessly provocative war games are designed to simulate an invasion of North Korea and a "decapitation" operation to remove (Re: Kill) the regime. North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un has asked the US repeatedly to end these military exercises, but the US has stubbornly refused. The US reserves the right to threaten anyone, anytime and anywhere even right on their doorstep. It's part of what makes the US exceptional. Check out this excerpt from an article at Fox News:

"More than 3,500 American and Japanese troops kicked off a weeks-long joint military exercise Thursday against the backdrop of an increasingly belligerent North Korean regime. The exercise, known as Northern Viper 17, will take place on Hokkaido -- Japan's northern-most main island -- and will last until Aug. 28...

"'We are improving our readiness not only in the air, but as a logistical support team,' Col. R. Scott Jobe, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement. 'We are in a prime location for contingency purposes and this exercise will only build upon our readiness in the case a real-world scenario occurs.'" ("US, Japanese troops begin joint military exercise amid North Korea threat," Fox News)

Monday's missile test (which flew over Hokkaido Island) was conducted just hours after the war games ended. The message was clear: The North is not going to be publicly humiliated and slapped around without responding. Rather than show weakness, the North demonstrated that it was prepared to defend itself against foreign aggression. In other words, the test was NOT a "bold and provocative act" (as the media stated) but a modest and well thought-out response by a country that has experienced 64 years of relentless hectoring, sanctions, demonization and saber rattling by Washington. The North responded because the Washington's incitements required a response. End of story.

And the same is true of the three short-range ballistic missiles the North tested last week. (two of which apparently fizzled out shortly after launching.) These tests were a response to the three-week-long joint-military drills in South Korea which involved 75,000 combat troops accompanied by hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles, landing craft, heavy artillery, a full naval flotilla and flyovers by squadrons of state of the art fighters and strategic bombers. Was the North supposed to sit on its hands while this menacing display of brute military force took place right under its nose???

Of course not. Imagine if Russia engaged in a similar operation over the border in Mexico while the Russian fleet conducted "live fire" drills three miles outside of San Francisco Bay. What do you think Trump's reaction would be?

He'd blow those boats out of the water faster than you could say "Jackie Robinson," right?

So why the double standard when it comes to North Korea? Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

North Korea should be applauded for showing that it won't be intimidated by the schoolyard bully. Kim knows that any confrontation with the US will end badly for the North, even so, he hasn't caved in or allowed himself to be pushed around by the blustering, browbeating thugs in the White House. Booyah, Kim.

By the way, Trump's response to Monday's missile test was barely covered in the mainstream media, and for good reason. Here's what happened two days later:

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.


