Exclusive to OpEd News:
What the Last Supper Teaches Us About Jesus

By
According to the anonymous author of the Gospel of Mark, the last supper was a Passover seder. Mark 14:12 states:

"And the first day of unleavened bread, when they killed the passover, his disciples said unto him, Where wilt thou that we go and prepare that thou mayest eat the passover?"

This makes clear that Jesus, IF he really did exist, was a religious/superstitious Jew who believed the Hebrew Bible is the Word of God and that he therefore believed the horrific and ungodly Passover story in the Hebrew Bible.

The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible and its repulsive Passover story claim the Egyptians held the Jews as slaves (there is no archeological evidence that the Jewish people were ever slaves in ancient Egypt). As the story goes, God told Moses to tell Pharoah to free the Jewish slaves. God allegedly inflicted Egypt with plaques for not releasing the Jews. The plagues were: water turning to blood, frogs, lice, flies, livestock pestilence, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and the killing of firstborn children and animals. Many people who believe the Bible and the Passover story are not aware that God allegedly "hardened Pharoah's heart" so that he would not free the Jews. This is seen at Exodus 4:21 and in 10 other verses in Exodus.

Moving directly to the Passover, which the "King of Peace" Jesus was celebrating at the last supper, the Jewish clergymen who wrote it depict God as a limited and cruel entity. They did this by claiming God would not know which houses had Jews in them and which houses would have Gentiles in them. At Exodus 12:7 they have God instructing the Jews to put lambs' blood on "the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses" so God would not accidentally kill Jews while God is out slaughtering the firstborn of the Egyptians. Then, at Exodus 12:12, the Jewish clergymen claim God said,

"For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the LORD."

Realizing that Jesus believed in God as depicted in the Hebrew Bible helps us to understand how Jesus could teach people to fear God, as is claimed at Luke 12:5 which has Jesus teaching:

"But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him."

Deists and all freethinkers should be profoundly happy that we are not infected with these ungodly beliefs and ideas about The Supreme Intelligence/God. By helping people to realize that the Bible, nor any "holy" book, is not the word of God, we are helping to make a much better world, for as Thomas Paine wrote in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, "Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man." By spreading reason-based Deism, we are fighting cruelty.

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Bob Johnson

Jesus believed the brutal Hebrew Bible, what the Christians call the Old Testament, was the Word of God. He had a cruel and horrific idea of God.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 8, 2023 at 6:42:35 PM

