Donald Trump went too far Monday.

And I'm not just talking about the president's frightening, arms-crossed and panicked-sounding rant on national TV late Monday, when news that FBI agents had raided the home, office, and hotel room of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sent the commander-in-chief into a tizzy in which he called a legitimate probe (approved by a judge and federal prosecutors appointed by Trump) a break-in and a "witch hunt" that was "an attack on our country."

That was pretty outrageous, and yet another case of the president confusing what's good for the country with what's good for him -- which so often are polar opposites. But I was just as concerned -- maybe more so -- by a fresh report that got buried, perhaps understandably, in the blizzard of news about the President and the Porn Star Payoff.

