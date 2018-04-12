Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What's a guy gotta do to get impeached in Trump's out-of-control America?

By Will Bunch

From Philly.com

From youtube.com: John Bolton and Donald Trump {MID-278925}
John Bolton and Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Donald Trump went too far Monday.

And I'm not just talking about the president's frightening, arms-crossed and panicked-sounding rant on national TV late Monday, when news that FBI agents had raided the home, office, and hotel room of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sent the commander-in-chief into a tizzy in which he called a legitimate probe (approved by a judge and federal prosecutors appointed by Trump) a break-in and a "witch hunt" that was "an attack on our country."

Donald J. Trump

-" @realDonaldTrump

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!

6:08 AM - Apr 10, 2018

That was pretty outrageous, and yet another case of the president confusing what's good for the country with what's good for him -- which so often are polar opposites. But I was just as concerned -- maybe more so -- by a fresh report that got buried, perhaps understandably, in the blizzard of news about the President and the Porn Star Payoff.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Will Bunch is author of the new "Tear Down This Myth: How the Reagan Legacy Has Distorted Our Politics and Haunts Our Future", published by Free Press, which examines the calculated effort by the modern right wing to canonize the 40th president, (more...)
 

