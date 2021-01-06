 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/6/21

What last night proved

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 7111
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernie Sanders
Become a Fan
  (130 fans)

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders
(Image by Nathan Congleton from flickr)   Details   DMCA

What last night's victories in Georgia proved is that when people have something to vote for rather than just vote against, when we prioritize organizing and mobilizing, our progressive agenda can win anywhere.

Together, our political revolution played an important role in both wins. We endorsed both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and our supporters made tens of thousands of calls and text messages to mobilize progressives in Georgia. We also raised more than $500,000 in small-dollar donations for both candidates.

Organizations like the New Georgia Project and Fair Fight Action have been organizing and registering new voters for years. Mijente contacted every Latino voter in the state in just eight weeks. It's clear that when we organize, when we knock doors and invest in working class communities, we win.

But, it is critically important to remind everyone that over the final days of the campaign, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden made it clear: elect Democrats to these seats and we are going to pass legislation providing $2,000 for every working class American to help them during this pandemic.

They gave people something to vote for.

And they won.

Now, it wasn't long ago that we were told to be quiet and settle for less.

We were told to accept $600 per person, and that we were lucky to even get that.

But we said no. And while delaying the vote in the Senate didn't make me a lot of new friends, it was the right and important thing to do.

Because during that time you made your voices heard and made $2,000 per person a national issue. And by the time Georgians voted, our legislation was supported by the vast majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents in the state and was a deciding factor in many of their votes.

That is how we win.

We were not distracted by Trump, Perdue and Loeffler's antics. We kept the focus on a progressive agenda. Not just $2,000 per person, but raising the minimum wage was also an important issue in the final days of the campaign.

And we cannot go back to the old ways.

Because voting for our progressive agenda, which the American people support, is not risky. What is risky would be to go back to the old way of thinking small.

With the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate, NOW IS THE TIME for us to come together, to help families get through this pandemic, to revitalize American democracy, to end the collapse of the American middle class, and to make certain that our children and grandchildren are able to enjoy a quality of life that brings them health, prosperity, security, and joy.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernie Sanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Response to Clinton's Speech on Jobs

Saving Our Democracy

Why Do Republicans Hate Social Security?

Vermont Senate Votes to Overturn Citizens United

I Support Hillary Clinton. So Should Everyone Who Voted for Me.

Saving American Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 