Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

What is the immune system of the mind?

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/21/18

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Human Physiology - the Immune System {MID-268493}
Human Physiology - the Immune System
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Janux)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We're familiar with the body's immune system. It mounts a reaction to intruders, and in the process it swings into a full inflammatory response. Swelling occurs. Fever. The result, if the immune system is healthy, is the banishing of the intruders and a return to well-being. The body gains a victory -- and the person builds confidence in his ability to stave off attacks.

The mind has the potential to operate in a similar fashion. But there are prerequisites. The mind needs basic ideas and principles on which to erect its response.

These basics are inherent in a healthy mind: the desire for freedom, for self-sufficiency, for the creation of a desired future, for committed work in that direction.

- Advertisement -

In the absence of these strong fundamentals, the mind will not mount a direct immune response against intruders. It will be clueless.

What are the intruders? Well, they are precisely the external influences that lessen, minimize, squelch, and sideline the inherent basics.

Whatever would challenge freedom, self-sufficiency, committed work on behalf of creating a desired future -- THESE are the factors the mind's immune system responds against.

- Advertisement -

But if the mind has been tuned to DEPENDENCE, all bets are off. The immune system is confused. It doesn't respond swiftly and decisively. It is looking for, and favoring, more dependence, and so it is essentially working backwards. It has already let the opponent in the door.

When intruding ideas enter -- ideas that try to reject freedom and self-sufficiency -- the mind's immune system allows them deep inside. There is no defense. There is no full inflammatory response.

When the mind is fortified with the basics, it sees these destructive ideas for what they are, and it nullifies them. There may be a period of crisis, during which the mind is sorting out thorny deceptions and coming to terms with them. But finally, it sees with clarity, and it wins.

What now passes for education plays a role here. If schools downplay the strength of the mind, if they offer a flabby flaccid curriculum over a period of years, the mind tends toward surrender. And the stepchild of surrender is dependence. Game over.

In the culture, these things used to be understood fairly well. That day is gone.

Now, it's up to the individual.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 154 articles, 3253 quicklinks, 13982 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

From an evolutionary perspective, the viruses or infections would be called memes. Or ideas that catch on and take over. Our long dependency from birth on adults predisposes us to accept brainwashing of all sorts, even into adulthood. Serious education seems to be the only real cure, as I believe you're saying. Spreading "sane memes" to the extent we can seems like a good idea too.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 at 4:05:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 13 fans, 19 articles, 2130 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

"Spreading "sane memes" to the extent we can seems like a good idea too."

Aye, but teaching one how to fish must be better than tossing them to the wind? Maybe "Cogito, ergo sum" would be the ultimate solution.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 at 6:05:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 13 fans, 19 articles, 2130 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A great thought provoking article indeed, Jon.

Although short on volume of words it brings to the fore many that have ventured deep into this proposition. I will reply to this to begin with and see where others may fill in.

"In the absence of these strong fundamentals, the mind will not mount a direct immune response against intruders. It will be clueless." I will refer to knowledge based on facts as contingent existence rather than propaganda for lack of a better word at the moment.

Personally I have always referred to mental balance and could be argued as spiritual balance as having a balance anchored (awareness, stability, sane versus insane). For evolution or growth one has to release anchors as it reaches new evolutionary anchors to maintain balance (survival). Although simply stated it is based on volumes unspoken.

The only evidence you have that you exist as a self-aware being is your conscious experience of thinking about your existence. Because one cannot access anyone else's conscious thoughts, you will never know if they are self-aware.

Rene' Descartes is generally considered the father of modern philosophy. He was the first major figure in the philosophical movement known as rationalism, a method of understanding the world based on the use of reason as the means to attain knowledge.

"Cogito, ergo sum", English translation "I think, therefore I am" was the end of the search Descartes conducted for a statement that could not be doubted. He found that he could not doubt that he himself existed, as he was the one doing the doubting in the first place.

Contingent existence describes dependent for existence, occurrence, character, etc., on something not yet certain; conditional on or upon. At the heart of Descartes' philosophical method was his refusal to accept the authority of previous philosophers, and even of the evidence of his own senses and to trust only that which was clearly and distinctly seen to be beyond any doubt (a process often referred to as methodological skepticism or Cartesian doubt.

Necessary truth, is a proposition that could not possibly have been false. This can be expressed by saying that a necessary truth is a proposition that is true in every possible world. An example of a truth that many philosophers take to be necessary in this sense is: 2+2 = 4, a Contingent Proposition.

Descartes has been heralded as the first modern philosopher. He is famous for having made an important connection between geometry and algebra, which allowed for the solving of geometrical problems by way of algebraic equations.

There are many examples of this which go back much further than Descartes.

Music of the Spheres shows another example where contingent proposition, mathematical in this case the Greek philosopher Pythagoras is frequently credited with originating the concept, which stemmed from his semi-mystical, semi-mathematical philosophy and its associated system of numerology of Pythagoreanism.

At the time, the sun, moon, and planets were thought to revolve around Earth in their proper spheres. The spheres were thought to be related by the whole-number ratios of pure musical intervals, creating musical harmony. Musica Universalis or Music of the Spheres is an ancient philosophical concept that regards proportions in the movements of celestial bodies - the sun, moon, and planets as a form of musica - the medieval Latin name for music. This music is not audible, but simply a mathematical concept.

There is a legend that Pythagoras could hear the 'music of the spheres' enabling him to discover that consonant musical intervals can be expressed in simple ratios of small integers. The tones correlated with the great celestial movements of the day. Pythagoras' concepts were transferred by Plato and others into models about the structure of the universe.

Pythagoras told the Egyptian priests that Thoth gave him the ability to hear the music of the spheres. He believed that only Egyptians of the 'right' bloodline, passing successful initiations, could enter the temples and learn the mysteries set in place by the gods at the beginning of time. To learn more he had to win their confidence and needed to appear as a royal soul, begat of the gods and above the sins of man.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 at 5:57:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 