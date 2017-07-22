Refresh  

What if Modern Prophets did what they were supposed to do instead of being mislead and misleading? (Political Satire)

From flickr.com: Modern Prophet {MID-143982}
Modern Prophet
(Image by Rob de Vries,)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Today our pastor referred to this tale from Kings and Prophets. ... 1 Kings 22 in the Bible. The chapter is subtitled:

Micaiah Prophesies Against AhabIt seemed to refer to us today. My version today is from me, Kevin Son of Ron.

Kevin (and Others) Prophesied against the Kings and Kingmakers (Allegory for today based on "Micaiah Prophesies Against Ahab"*

Revised by Kevin son of Ron*Kevin Prophesies Against Kings Trump, Sessions, Bannon, & GOP --along with Graham , Clan and other Misled Prophets 1 Kevin 22:

1. For many years there was only war between the USA and many of the other world.

2. But in the fifteenth year Donald king of Trump Towers went down to see the kings of Wall Street, the DOD, the Swamp and Russia.

3. The king of the USA had said to his officials, "Don't you know that all of the world belongs to us and yet we are doing nothing to retake it from the kings of Saudi and Other Oil Lands, like Iran and Indonesia?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

http://eslkevin.wordpress.com/2009/07/09/3-big-paradigms-hol

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 8 fans, 456 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1898 comments, 504 diaries


Well, what is your pastor telling you. Is he speaking Truth to Power?


Every day We Clean
our Teeth With...
TOOTH-Brush..
Same way Let's Clean Our
Mind, Heart & Soul with...
TRUTH'-Brush

GOD MORNING

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 22, 2017 at 5:04:14 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 8 fans, 456 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1898 comments, 504 diaries


Read earlier writing oin htis vein: A Letter from Paul to Timothy this Eastertide 2017

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 22, 2017 at 5:50:49 AM

