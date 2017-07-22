Today our pastor referred to this tale from Kings and Prophets. ... 1 Kings 22 in the Bible. The chapter is subtitled:

Micaiah Prophesies Against AhabIt seemed to refer to us today. My version today is from me, Kevin Son of Ron.

Kevin (and Others) Prophesied against the Kings and Kingmakers (Allegory for today based on "Micaiah Prophesies Against Ahab"*

Revised by Kevin son of Ron*Kevin Prophesies Against Kings Trump, Sessions, Bannon, & GOP --along with Graham , Clan and other Misled Prophets 1 Kevin 22:

1. For many years there was only war between the USA and many of the other world.

2. But in the fifteenth year Donald king of Trump Towers went down to see the kings of Wall Street, the DOD, the Swamp and Russia.

3. The king of the USA had said to his officials, "Don't you know that all of the world belongs to us and yet we are doing nothing to retake it from the kings of Saudi and Other Oil Lands, like Iran and Indonesia?"

