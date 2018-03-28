Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What happened to the West I was born in?!

Frankly, I am awed, amazed and even embarrassed. I was born in Switzerland, lived most of my life there, I also visited most of Europe, and I lived in the USA for over 20 years. Yet in my worst nightmares I could not have imagined the West sinking as low as it does now. I mean, yes, I know about the false flags, the corruption, the colonial wars, the NATO lies, the abject subservience of East Europeans, etc. I wrote about all that many times. But imperfect as they were, and that is putting it mildly, I remember Helmut Schmidt, Maggie Thatcher, Reagan, Mitterrand, even Chirac! And I remember what the Canard Enchaîne' used to be, or even the BBC. During the Cold War the West was hardly a knight in white shining armor, but still -- rule of law did matter, as did at least some degree of critical thinking.

I am now deeply embarrassed for the West. And very, very afraid.

All I see today is a submissive herd lead by true, bona fide, psychopaths (in a clinical sense of the word)

And that is not the worst thing.

The worst thing is the deafening silence, the way everybody just looks away, pretends like "ain't my business" or, worse, actually takes all this grotesque spectacle seriously. What the f*ck is wrong with you people?! Have you all been turned into zombies?! WAKE UP!!!!!!!

Let me carefully measure my words here and tell you the blunt truth.

Since the Neocon coup against Trump the West is now on exactly the same course as Nazi Germany was in, roughly, the mid 1930s.

Oh sure, the ideology is different, the designated scapegoat also. But the mindset is *exactly* the same.

Same causes produce the same effects. But this time around, there are weapons on both sides which make the Dresden Holocaust looks like a minor spark.

So now we have this touching display of "western solidarity" not with UK or the British people, but with the City of London. Now ain't that touching?!

Let me ask you this: what has been the central feature of Britain's policies towards Europe, oh, let's say since the Middle-Ages?

That's right: starting wars in Europe.

And this time around you think it's different?

Does: "the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior" somehow not apply to the UK?!

The Saker publishes a news and opinion site, thesaker.is

He remains anonymous, but offers this information about himself:

"My life has been one of ups and downs.  Early on, after a pretty nasty childhood, it went up, rather rapidly.  Then came the "fall from (pseudo-) grace" and I lost my career.
 

Lois Gagnon

I truly understand your feelings of desperation. I have been feeling the same. Pointing out to people what should be blatantly obvious elicits angry responses. People refuse to allow anyone to burst their bubble of denial.

We are living in a profoundly sick and dangerous society. The election of Trump caused a lot of people who should know better to turn to the worst criminals on the planet to save them from Trump. It's the most bizarre case of collective insanity I've seen in my life. Resisting Trump by demanding he ratchet up tensions with Russia is as reckless as it gets. But don't say so because they are the enlightened ones. Rachel told them so.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 at 9:27:34 PM

