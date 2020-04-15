What didn't he know and when didn't he know it?

What didn't Trump know and when didn't he know it?

Concerning Trump in general and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, the simple answer is that he always knows nothing. Despite being "a very stable genius," perennial ignorance is his stock in trade. It lets him avoid responsibility across the board. Unlike President Truman, the buck never stops at Trump's desk (or if it does, like Macavity, Trump isn't there. He never got the memo.)



Harry Truman, 1959--The buck stops here

(Image by Levan Ramishvili) Details DMCA



Harry Truman, 1959--The buck stops here

Credit: Levan Ramishvili/flickr

Unfortunately for America, sometimes ignorance, especially arrogantly willful ignorance, has costs, real-world impacts that can't be dodged or erased by shifting blame to someone else (right now WHO's on first), smearing someone with a smarmy nickname, or filing a lawsuit.

As I write this, 613,886 Americans have been sickened by the coronavirus, and 29,798 have died. That's more cases than the next four worst-hit countries combined, and more deaths than any other country. So much for MAGA and "we're number one".



Like Macavity, Trump's not there

(Image by Pixabay) Details DMCA



Like Macavity, Trump's not there

Credit: Pixabay

Next Page 1 | 2