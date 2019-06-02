Industrial sea
Meets industrial river's edge
Things forever trapped in things
Carbon footprint
Industrial ice
Time-trap-buzz
Numbers in sequence
Industrial spillway
Bench with no view
Land-full
Wasted breath
Industrial breath
High up wind
Forgotten codes
Of industrial footprint
Dawn breaks so what?
Moon rises
Industrial moon
Waxing, waning
Over posthistoric phrases
On a brick wall
(Band-jo, badest mango, zandograndee,
popcorn, bardo, 4Get
Carpool drain, Yap&R)
Walls of longing
Grass paths
No bare feet walked
Industrial longing
What did they want?
What did the air want?
What did the water dream?
What did they write on the water?
What did the moth want?
(Did the moth want anything?)
The carbon footprint
Comes full circle
Circling the circle
Of Industrial longing
Industrial bardo.