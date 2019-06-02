

Industrial landscape, Thames Estuary, London

(Image by scotbot)



Industrial sea

Meets industrial river's edge

Things forever trapped in things



Carbon footprint

Industrial ice

Time-trap-buzz



Numbers in sequence

Industrial spillway

Bench with no view



Land-full

Wasted breath

Industrial breath



High up wind

Forgotten codes

Of industrial footprint



Dawn breaks so what?

Moon rises

Industrial moon



Waxing, waning

Over posthistoric phrases

On a brick wall



(Band-jo, badest mango, zandograndee,

popcorn, bardo, 4Get

Carpool drain, Yap&R)



Walls of longing

Grass paths

No bare feet walked



Industrial longing

What did they want?

What did the air want?



What did the water dream?

What did they write on the water?

What did the moth want?



(Did the moth want anything?)

The carbon footprint

Comes full circle



Circling the circle

Of Industrial longing

Industrial bardo.

