What banned books have you read?

Well, it's here again, the annual reminder that, in the Land of Free Speech, people, school boards, politicians, religious groups, censorship groups, individuals are still trying, and sometimes succeeding, in preventing others from reading books containing other people's free speech that they find offensive or objectionable for some reason.

It's Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7), an unfortunately necessary tradition the American Library Association began in 1982 in response to increased challenges to books in libraries, schools and other public places. Its stated aim is "to celebrate the freedom to read and to promote silenced voices".

Fueled by the MAGAmania fear promoted by Donald Trump and those wishing to supplant him as leader of the Republican cult, efforts to control what books teachers use to teach, what books libraries can keep on their shelves have increased significantly.

In announcing the week, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said, "This is a dangerous time for readers and the public servants who provide access to reading materials. Readers, particularly students, are losing access to critical information, and librarians and teachers are under attack for doing their jobs."

How bad is it? The association says it documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number since the organization began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago. The number nearly doubles the 729 book challenges reported in 2021. The association says most of the titles targeted were by or about LGBTQIA+ persons and black, indigenous and people of color.

No surprise there. Traditionally specific reasons why books have been banned or challenged include: LGBTQ content, sexually explicit language, profanity, racism, violence, religious viewpoint, sex education, suicide, drug and alcohol use, nudity, political viewpoint and offensive language.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seeking to supplant Trump as Republican Party leader, has been aggressive in efforts to control what his state residents can read and what universities can teach, but Texas also has not been shy about attempting censorship. And a school district in North Carolina actually tried to ban Banned Book Week this year only to reverse its decision when it was reported in the news media.

As someone who has made a living writing opinions that some might not agree with, I feel compelled to once again argue for the right of free speech and free access to whatever people want to read. Controlling what people read is, after all, a way to control how they think. And, yes, it's a way those who lie try to hide the truth from others.

My practice has been to list, in no particular order, banned books I have read. It's compiled from a few lists I have found on the internet and includes some books I had no idea were ever the target of attempted banning.

The list:

The Catcher in the Rye

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Lord of the Flies

1984

Lolita

