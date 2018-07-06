

Podcasting!

(Image by jeffeaton) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

I must confess that I'm not one who listens to a particular show, which is embarrassing because so many friends and colleagues do them. Part of my problem is I am always doing research, listening to interviews of the people I am prepping to interview for my show. So I could be listening to a tech podcast one day followed by a political one, followed by an inspirational or spiritual one.

But I'd like to help out people who are doing podcasts and people who consume them, so please, post your favorites. You too Dan. I know who you're going to list.

Can't wait to see which shows show up. And don't limit them to politics, please. Any kind.