What are the Health Benefits of Dried Apricots

Dry apricots fruit
Apricot trees (scientific name: Prunus armeniaca L) belong to the phylum Rose. The apricot fruit is spherical in shape, yellow in color, covered by a yellow or red crust, and ripens at the end of summer.

In humid climates, the origins of the apricots go back to China and Japan, and they are grown in warm regions and temperate climates, such as: Turkey, Iran, and South Africa. There are many types of apricots that differ in flavor, color, and size, and it is also available fresh, canned, and dried, And in the form of jam, juice, and apricots are a food source of vitamins and minerals.

Is dried apricot useful for diet? Some may wonder whether it is appropriate to add dried apricots to the diet to lose weight, and it is worth noting in this case that it is rich in natural sugars and calories, because the process of removing water from it during drying makes it more concentrated in calories and sugars; Like glucose and fructose, as 30 grams of it provides the body with 84 calories, almost all of which come from sugar, and in addition to that, its sweet taste makes eating large quantities of it without noticing it a common occurrence, which leads to an increase in the quantities of calories and sugars consumed. This is a best super food for overall health benefits. However, if a person prefers to eat dried fruits, they can substitute one serving of fruit a day for eight dried apricots, provided that it does not contain added sugar

Rich in vitamin A

Dried apricots are distinguished from other dried fruits in that they contain the highest amount of vitamin A ; Which in turn contributes to maintaining the safety of vision, and the health of the skin.

Rich in potassium

Although dried apricots may lose some nutrients and vitamin C when dried; However, it maintains its potassium content as 100 grams of dried apricots contain 25% of the daily dietary intake of potassium; Which helps control the level of blood pressure by reducing the effect of sodium.

Rich in iron

Dried apricots are one of the plant sources of iron and are called non-heme, and one cup of dried apricots contains 42% of the daily amount of iron, which helps produce energy in the body, and is important in transporting oxygen through the hemoglobin protein in the blood. And in many functions of the body, such as: the immune system, the digestive system, and in the regulation of temperature, and others.

Rich in dietary fiber

One cup of dried apricots contains 38% of the daily amount of fiber; Which, in turn, relieves constipation and maintains a healthy digestive system.

Rich in antioxidants

dried apricots contain many secondary plant substances, such as: polyphenols, flavonoids, and beta-carotene. These compounds may protect cells from damage.

A source of calcium

I'm professional blogger since 3 years from India
