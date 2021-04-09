 
 
What Would It Take For Us To Be Truly Happy?

This is what I believe is an extraordinarily charming, wise and lucid answer to a student at the Nadar College of Engineering in Chennai, India on what at first seems a rather innocent question. The fellow doing the talking is currently one of the most popular spiritual teachers in the world. He goes by the name Sadguru ("Teacher of Truth"), and is someone I've only recently come to take quite seriously.

Sadguru has in fact been rather ubiquitous for quite some time if one travels in "guru circles". But I guess it was the usual superficial things (the ones which are generally the biggest obstacles to opening one's mind) that kept me from appreciating him much earlier. For one, he was imply just too popular (for a die-hard elitist like me). You might notice that, for instance, this video, while only posted fairly recently, already has over 3 million views. And there seem to be hundreds of videos featuring him. Also, a spiritual community (as opposed to an ashram) under his auspices is projected to have a permanent population of 100,000 in a few years, and there are more than just one of these, as well. In addition, at least one festival which takes place at his ashram in India each year, has been known to attract nearly 1 million people for just one 24-hour period. And, then there was the "truly unforgivable" fact that he simply looked too much like your stereotypical "Guru". Even his name "Teacher of Truth" seemed to be taking an awful lot for granted...

I've yet to experience him in person. But, after seeing enough of these videos, I've come to appreciate him as the rare Spirit he is, and believe that this video is him at his best (which is very, very good...)


What is the Greatest Evil on this Planet? Sadhguru reminds us that time is running out for all of us, and that what really matters at the end of our life is whether we lived an enhanced life. This is why it is ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sadhguru)

There is also a remarkable this "Ted Talk" by Sadguru where he talks about himself and his mission at length.


Sadhguru at TED Conference 2009 It is the boundary of sensation that determine what is you and what is not you. Externally, we are all different, but on the inside, no human being is better than ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Isha USA)

 

A rapidly aging boy from NJ, with a somewhat radical political bent, and stubbornly persistent anger issues...

The above photo is not of me but of an Indian holy man named Sathya Sai Baba. He is pictured here (in a photo taken in the (more...)
 

One of the many surprising things one tends to learn about Sadguru (if one pursues the subject), is that he is the sculptor of the world's largest bust the Adiyogi Shiva statue, weighing in (forgive the pun) at 550 tons and being 112 feet tall. I'd come across photos of this countless sculpture times and never realized that he had designed it.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 9, 2021 at 11:34:53 AM

