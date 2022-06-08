What Would An American Fascist Government Look Like?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

We can't pretend we don't know what's happening and where it will lead if it's not stopped - the question is what we will do about it

It's time to talk about what an American fascist government would look like. The word "fascism" gets thrown around a lot, but most Americans have no idea what it would look like or how it would actually play out.

It's critical to lay out what a fascist America would look like now because this is what is being envisioned right now by many in the Republican Party, and it might come to pass.

They don't talk about it out loud very much, like Nixon's man G. Gordon Liddy used to back in the day when he signed memos using Hitler's SS symbol. But there is a model here and they do have something in mind.

What could it be? What would it look like? How will it most likely come about?

First, and essential to American fascism, Republicans envision a strong-man Leader who will hold power for as long as he (it's always a "he") chooses, with the transition to the next Leader determined by the Leader himself.

This has been the primary characteristic of every fascistic government to emerge in the 7000-year written history of the modern world.

When Trump was running for re-election, at rallies in both Nevada and Wisconsin, he came right out and said that not only would he win the 2020 election but that he'd also be re-elected again in 2024. He was dead serious.

Sure, our constitution says a president can only serve two terms: so did the Russian constitution, until Putin got it amended . Trump was planning the same, and his followers were "- if the response at the rallies when he announced it is any indicator "- ecstatic at the prospect.

That single strongman Leader is the key to understanding everything else that happens when a country flips from democracy to oligarchy to fascism.

For example, in a fascist state the way that you as an average citizen ensure your own advancement and economic, personal, and political security is by sucking up to that man. You either become an acolyte/follower or you find yourself on the outside looking in.

If you think this sounds extreme, just look at today's Republican Party.

