 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

What World do we Seek?

By       Message John Davis       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/18/18

Author 512333

From youtube.com: Climate change warning from scientists More than 15000 scientists issue a warning about climate change, extreme weather and global warming. To read more: cbc.ca/1.4395767 ? ? ? Subscribe
From youtube.com: Climate change warning from scientists More than 15000 scientists issue a warning about climate change, extreme weather and global warming. To read more: cbc.ca/1.4395767 ? ? ? Subscribe
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

If David Attenborough (the British Natural Historian, narrator of the video series, Planet Earth and a national treasure in the U.K.), gives a speech to the UN proclaiming the end of civilization and few hear it, does our world still collapse? If the President releases the Congressional report on climate change on Black Friday and no one heeds it, does it have an impact? If Trump tweets his denial of the substance of the report (which strongly affirms the reality of global warming) - does that mean anything at all? And, if the U.N. releases a chatbot designed to empower the people of the planet (at least, those with access to Facebook) to act in reducing carbon emissions, does that signal a democratization of the process or a profound cynicism as to the likelihood of an organized, intra-government, legislative solution to the climate catastrophe?

We are being stress-tested on our ability to survive in the multiverse, the fractured continuum of space, time, matter and energy that manifests in parallel worlds where factual and counterfactual narratives co-exist.

We are being asked, by our political circumstances, to believe in both truth and untruth, the fake and the real, and yet retain our equanimity. We are being asked to hold two opposed ideas in our mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function - a feat that F. Scott Fitzgerald considered "was the test of a first-rate intelligence". We are being asked to consume and to conserve; to change and to sustain; to believe in progress - time's arrow, and in the everlastingness of a regenerative natural world -- time's cycle.

We are being asked to believe in the possibility of continued fossil-fueled economic growth while that phenomenon's miasmic specter of global warming threatens to destroy the productivity and habitability of vast swathes of the planet. And, we are being asked, now, to believe that the server farms that support Facebook run on fairy dust.

- Advertisement -

What's a second-rate intelligence to do?

Last year, at just about this time, I wrote, "At the recent twenty-third session of the U.N.'s Conference of the Parties (COP 23) in Bonn, Germany, there was the usual byzantine wrangling by committee on the ways and means by which greenhouse gas emissions might be reduced globally, states might sustainably adapt to climate change and the Global North might recompense the Global South for causing the whole mess in the first place".

Now, in 2018, Robin McKie writes in the Guardian, at the start of COP 24,

- Advertisement -

"On Sunday morning hundreds of politicians, government officials and scientists will gather in the grandeur of the International Congress Centre in Katowice, Poland. It will be a familiar experience for many. For 24 years the annual UN climate conference has served up a reliable diet of rhetoric, backroom talks and dramatic last-minute deals aimed at halting global warming".

A tepid response from those assembled in the great hall to Attenborough's challenge for "a continuation of civilization" which, he charges, "is in your hands", may reflect on the conference's conflicted setting -- most immediately, the three year old behemothic steel, glass and concrete box by JEMS Architekci, artfully and faux geologically fractured mid-span by antic planes of grass atop yet more concrete (a material whose production is dependent on cooking limestone which releases encapsulated carbon stored over geologic time scales). The conference center is set in the regional capital of Poland's coal country, responsible for supplying 80% of Poland's electrical energy consumption.

After twenty-four years and still going strong, the U.N.'s shadow play of climate kabuki is set for an apparently interminable run. It has reached an apogee of Sisyphean futility that echoes the earth's endless geological cycle (interrupted at its surface only by the mass extinction events presaged by spiking levels of CO2 in its atmosphere). The U.N.'s Paris Climate Accord of 2015, has barely scratched the glittering, lithic surfaces of a civilization it is bent on preserving. This year, COP 24 turned to the exhortations of the nonagenarian David Attenborough.

Somebody at the U.N. deemed it a good idea to have the esteemed Attenborough shill for the U.N.'s Act-Now bot. The organization intends, it seems, a neo-Bushian campaign of 'a thousand points of light'. Attenborough pointed to an empty chair in the hall labelled 'The Peoples' Seat'. The U.N.'s web site heralds, "The renowned broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough, has announced the United Nations' launch of a new campaign enabling individuals the world over to unite in actions to battle climate change". Did I detect a squirming in the hall (via the video feed) amongst the delegates who represent the almost 200 nations that were signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement, and are, perhaps, under the impression that they represent the world's people? Are they now to be replaced by a single seat and a Facebook app?

Also released at COP 24, was the report by the Global Carbon Project which estimates a 2.7% rise in global CO2 emissions in 2018, up from 1.6% in 2017, after plateauing for the year following the Paris Accord.

Meanwhile, the City of Light, whose Latin motto of Fluctuat nec mergitur, translates roughly as, "She is storm-tossed but does not sink", is being battered by les gilets jaunes or the yellow-vests, demanding an end to increased fuel taxes and demonstrating a profound dissatisfaction with the leadership of Emmanuel Macron, their president. Rioting continued over the weekend. What world do these yellow-vests seek?

- Advertisement -

There are some parallel universes that they (and others) might desire. One such is proposed by Thomas Piketty (author of the magisterial Capital in the Twenty-First Century, 2013), in a manifesto issued on December 10, 2018, in which, within the EU 28, are proposed a meaningful tax on carbon emissions, an end to the tax evasions of major corporations such as Google, Amazon and Apple and a tax on the uber wealthy and their assets. Piketty, along with a cohort of fifty other progressive politicians, historians and economists, proposes a new, sovereign European assembly composed of members drawn from national governments (80%) and the European parliament (20%). Generously funded, as outlined, the assembly then would tackle the continent's most intractable problems of wealth disparity, migration, global warming and democratization.

This assembly would be supra-governmental institution designed to transcend the legislative log-jamb of traditional agencies. It is proposed as a parallel government that might take its place alongside of Europe's other democratic institutions. The Manifesto imagines a fracturing of traditional centers of power but not their eclipse.

In the shadow of the failure of the United Nations' to deal effectively with planet's many woes, we citizens of the world, long practiced in surviving in the multiverse, might take note of the possibilities that such parallel, imaginatively funded structures of power might afford us.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Davis is a practicing architect in Ojai, California. He has taught Environmental Humanities at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and at Viridis Graduate Institute. He blogs on history and the environment at  (more...)
 

John Davis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Geographies of Violence in Southern California

The Last History of the United States

What World do we Seek?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 56 quicklinks, 3845 comments, 213 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

A warming planet means longer growing seasons, making it practical for Canadian farmers to raise corn. In the little town of La Crete, Alberta ("roughly as far north as Juneau, Alaska") temperatures "are 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit warmer on average annually than in 1950"and the growing season is nearly two weeks longer."

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 8:46:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1069 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The world that I seek is a world without war. And that, in and of itself, would be a big mitigator of climate change. Wouldn't that be a grand two-fer!!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 10:49:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 