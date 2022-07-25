 
 
What Will You Do When the GOP Comes For Your Wife, Daughter, or Sister?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Reproductive Rights Rally
The Republican death cult is playing Russian Roulette with women's lives. People will die because of this grotesque effort to court the vote of misogynist men and religious zealots"

Last week a Texas woman with an ectopic pregnancy "- a life-threatening condition that never produces a baby "- was forced to wait until it ruptured inside her, putting her life in danger. Imagine if that was you or someone you loved.

Republican laws are now making doctors wait until women are nearly dead before they can provide life-saving medical treatment for lethal conditions like that ectopic pregnancy and incomplete miscarriages. This is insane.

Fenit Nirappil @FenitN

In Wisconsin, a woman bled for more than 10 days from an incomplete miscarriage after emergency room staff would not remove the fetal tissueConfusion post-Roe spurs delays, denials for some lifesaving pregnancy careMiscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and other common complications are now scrutinized, jeopardizing maternal health.washingtonpost.com

July 16th 2022

4,762 Retweets7,115 Likes

What would you do if that was your daughter, wife, mother, or sister who was forced to bleed out for ten long days so a Republican politician could crow about being "pro-life"? They'd have to physically restrain me.

As you read these words, Republicans in state after state are feverishly pushing this to the next step to strip women of even more reproductive rights, including access to IUDs and birth control pills.

Republican pharmacists and drugstore clerks are refusing to sell condoms to married couples.

Meanwhile, Fox "News" appears to be trying to replicate Bill O'Reilly's successful campaign to get Dr. George Tiller murdered, putting on TV the name and picture of the physician in Indiana who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim.

In the weeks since six Republicans on the Supreme Court ruled in their Dobbs decision that Republican-controlled legislatures could legally insert police between women and their doctors, multiple rape victims (including a 10-year-old) have been denied abortions or had to flee their GOP-controlled states.

Reports continue to pour in about women across the nation pushed to the edge of death before services are provided for resolving miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and dead or malformed fetuses.

But this Republican insistence on male supremacy and the re-subjugation of women goes way beyond birth control or abortion: there's a long history here.

In 1869, Republicans in Congress proposed the 14th Amendment, which included the phrase that voting rights shall not be denied "to any of the male inhabitants of such state." The proposed amendment represented the first time gender would appear in the Constitution.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio network.
 

Tell A Friend