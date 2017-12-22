Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What We Can Do Now

Protest
(Image by By Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA (Protest against Donald Trump) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons)
Where is the revolution? Where is the outrage and disgust with what the United States has become and what domestic and global horrors are being legislated in our names and inflicted upon us daily ? What can we do about it that will not land us in prison?

Here are a few thoughts:

1 - A tax revolt. Difficult if you are salaried and subject to withholding. As a self-employed person, I have more latitude. The very thought of subsidizing not just war and planet destruction but also some billionaire's private jet - or some CEO's 200 million dollar bonus check after he has used the tax cut to purchase millions more shares of his own company 's stock - with my tax money - makes me wretch. I won't do it. The joke among stock traders is "go long yachts and castles". I prefer to say no.

2- Stop buying stuff. Their hubris is founded on a missile launched stock market. We can deprive them of at least some of their revenue. Shop locally, and only buy what you need. Never buy from a multi-national company, never buy anything online. Remove Amazon from your bookmarks and never visit the site again. If you scan the reviews you would conclude that much of their merchandise is counterfeit anyway - and substandard. Start putting your democratic rights before convenience. National organizations could organize a buyer's strike. e.g., buy nothing on Tuesdays ? Just a thought.

3 - Ditch your smart phone. Facebook is listening to your conversations so that they can sell you more stuff you don't need. And Lord knows who else is listening or what they plan to do with the information. See my article on this here : Flip phones without internet access are still available and cheap. Check out Consumer Cellular.

4 - A General Strike. They have not replaced all of our jobs with robots. yet. We do not have much time before such a strike would be moot, and in any case it would take organization on a national scale, so not easy to effect. But it remains the primary form of revolt for impact on corporate profits. And it gets their attention.

5 - Protest. We all do. We have done since the 1960's. That protesting is now being labeled an "act of terror", a "threat to national security", and a "danger to the public" by police, the spooks and voices in the government makes it dangerous to hit the streets. They have all of the money and all of the weapons. I read that mercenaries are now being hired to replace city police because they have no compunction about firing bullets at unarmed civilians. Yes, this is what America has come to. The mainstream media has done a crack job of dividing us and setting Americans against other Americans. Half of the country mis-identifies the enemy. It is us against them. Not us against some other us. You could call it the 99.9 against the .1. More precisely it is the population of the US against the most corrupt government in human history. Evita had nothing on Mitch McConnell. She was a piker by comparison.

So - protests will only be effective if the numbers are in the millions. My napkin estimate is that one third or 100 million would have to feel enough anger to actually scream "NO" and mean it. I am not an organizer and haven't a clue how to unite a mass of citizens. But surely the national organizations for peace and justice know how to do this.

6 - Leave. Vote with your feet. The US of A is in terminal decay on all fronts.When a nation reaches the point where the wealthiest 600 people are stealing from the poor, the sick, and the aged, we are in a classic banana republic agenda. We are counting days before the Congress of Greed destroys the last shreds of the safety net and eliminates medicare, medicaid and social security - and millions of us starve. Medicare premiums have been raised 50% over the last four years, reducing the meager income of seniors. We have to assume the next cuts will be much more draconian. There are other countries that still value the lives of their citizens over the greed of a reigning 600, unlike the US of A. After one year you can apply for citizenship in many countries. The American Versailles class "buys" second passports by investing a million or more in the foreign economy, but there are still means to accomplish a citizenship change even for us serfs. Most economical are Ecuador and Bolivia (you will need strong lungs to handle the altitudes) - Portugal just behind them. Learn Spanish or Portuguese. Costa Rica and Uruguay were cheap a few years back, but less so now. They both have universal healthcare, and it is of high quality in the cities. As for Europe, Italy is trying hard to leave the EU. That would make it a much better candidate for residence. France is still at least better than here, thanks to a politically engaged population - England only marginally so - but you will need some bucks to live there. Scandinavian countries much better, but immigrating is not easy. The Czech Republic is open and the cost of living lower than in most of Europe. For many countries you need to be very young and proficient in skills they are in need of, so it requires some homework. Medical professionals waltz into New Zealand, but the rest of us are not at all welcome. Australia is too expensive to even consider. Canada. while overall more like the US used to be, is frightfully expensive due to a crashed currency, and is also following in the right wing footsteps of the US. Expat information is available online, research it there.

The bottom line is this - we can leave, or we can stay and fight. The latter is a much harder choice and may require that we put our lives on the line. But to be effective a fight requires careful planning and organization - and a cool head. Demands need to be determined and well articulated, and must be capable of uniting Americans across ethnic and political divides. Organizers need to be experienced and trained and have the means to put forward a united front. I am not a candidate for this. Kevin Zeese is. So is Chris Hedges. I will ask them. As for demands that unite us, here is my list: Universal healthcare, outlaw gerrymandering, no money permitted in the electoral process on federal, state and local levels, with all candidates equally funded and given equal and free media access, all parties to participate in debates, a huuuuuge income tax on billionaires, remove the cap on social security taxation, which will protect it forever, outlaw spying on American citizens without a warrant from a federal and local (not fisa) court, all elections conducted on paper ballots counted in the open with representatives of all candidates present. That is a list that would clean up government and allow the people to actually be represented by candidates that we chose. I can't imagine that even the most right wing Republican would not support that list of demands.

 

Lila York is a choreographer and activist. Her website is lilayorkdance.com

Since 1992 she has researched and written about corruption on Wall Street and at the Federal Reserve and the corporate takeover of the United States government.

Kenneth Johnson

7 - Bend over.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:27:05 PM

lila york

well you have a point, but I think that is what we have been doing until now. It is soooo bad as of now that I think we either stand up for ourselves as a nation, or get the hell out of here.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:15:20 PM

edith miller

Thank you for a such a fine heartfelt cry for action.

If Kevin Zeese and Chris Hedges are good candidates for this....why do their articles or actions not reflect it?

One of the problems is: we read the articles....we understand the gloom and doom. We feel the weight pressing down on our heads.

What is difficult is to separate the puppeteers adjusting us to the crimes...from the potential leaders willing to throw their hat in the ring and inspire organization.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:22:55 PM

lila york

Good observation. As of now Bernie is the de facto leader of the Left - and adept at articulating the causes that most concern him. His agenda appeals across party lines, which is a plus. Readers here have ditched him - because he supported the HRC candidacy and still votes in favor of massive war budgets and Israeli influence over US policy decisions. so no he is not perfect. But he does have a national face and is more trusted than probably any other member of Congress. To work, initial demands would need to have a universal appeal - so it would not look like the Green Party platform we all would love to see.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:35:06 PM

Janet Supriano

Great article, Lila. Your points are well-aimed

I'm disappointed in B. Sanders, too. Because of his allegiance to the war machine and Israel. (zionism?)

However, I would consider voting for him if his running mate were Dennis Kucinich, Cynthia McKinney, Barbara Lee or Jill Stein. Any of those choices would be a show of good faith. I'd also want to see his choices for administrative/agency heads. And Ellen Brown better be his pick for Treasury. However, all, including Sanders, would be laying their lives on the line.

I've advocated a tax revolt and a general strike for quite some time in comments. But I'm no organizer. Never owned a smart phone and don't have GPS in my car or portable. Don't feel a damn sight safer from the goons. At my age, I'm not going to a foreign country alone. )Tried to learn Portuguese several years back...sheesh Louise!) Also, no match for a mercenary cop. So, I'll choose the first comment: Mr. Johnson's Option #7.




Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:33:29 PM

Maxwell

Don't leave, stay and fight.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:44:44 PM

John Lawrence Ré

You're exactly right, Maxwell. York should rent Maria de Madeiros's film, Captains of April -- a dramatization of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal where young army officers overthrew the fascist Salazar regime....peacefully!

Progressives in particular should stay and fight, not slime their way into a foreign country to reap their citizens' hard won benefits and abandon those back home who are less able to fight. To do so is self-indulgent and cowardly.

And instead of some moronic boycott of Amazon, why not work toward stopping the endless wars which are the real reasons there's no money here for healthcare, the environment or safety nets.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:27:49 PM

lila york

a highly personal decision. Some of us have been fighting already for 50 or so years, and no longer have the physical stamina to carry on. We can only do what we can do. There is only one way to stop US foreign wars. We need a Congress that will vote against them. Until we fix the broken political system, we cannot have that Congress. We have been protesting against war for 55 years and only succeeded in ending it one time. Count the US initiated wars since Vietnam. lots.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:40:46 PM

John Lawrence Ré

If its a "highly personal decision," then keep it to yourself. Why advocate it? No, sorry Lila, there's no expiration date on struggling to do the right thing. To declare you're tired and and therefore will ababndon those who need you to reap benefits elsewhere is parasitical and cowardly and operationally on a smaller level similar to the oligarchs you condemn taking what they don't deserve.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:05:12 PM

lila york

I respect your right to your opinion. But neither do I think insults are necessary to make your point. I do not have children. Those who do may be looking for a safer, more peaceful place to raise them. So I included it.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:17:28 PM

lila york

In line with Josh's comment below, I received this email from an old friend living in Paris. We are the same age.


you are correct about everything, but as you say, the Bad Guys have all the weapons. And I'm too old to fight and too young to die or go to prison.

Keep dancing!


"To express the extreme joy of bring alive at a certain moment is practically impossible - but really worth trying."

-- Joseph Chaikin

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:50:02 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Absolutely had no intention of insulting, as I almost always agree with and respect your opinions. But after an analysis of your post, I feel labels like cowardly and parasitical are honest and consistent with a POSITION (not you) that advocates surrender and fleeing to other countries. Especially considering most of those countries are already struggling with desperate immigrants with real and legitiamte reasons for doing so.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:27:45 PM

lila york

Europe is indeed struggling with a massive wave of immigrants. Those are refugees who have no means of contributing to the host nation, at least initially. That is not true for regular immigrants, who have to jump through a long line of hoops to be accepted and must prove substantial income. I don't view emigrating to any country as parasitic. In Central and South America we are welcome because we add to the economy and provide employment for native citizens. We do not leech from these countries or their people. American expats are avid volunteers and care about their communities. I volunteer my time and energy through three different venues, and I would certainly continue to do so wherever I lived. I urge you to visit and see for yourself. Since you brought it up, as for my bravery quotient, I have put my neck out there for many years. I was blacklisted by the Cheney administration for 8 years and lost commissions because corporations were instructed to block funding. I was one of many artists on Rove's list , but the only one in the dance field, as far as I know. That was July of 2001. At the time I was at the peak of my work life and booked three years out. I was then sidelined for nearly a decade. And all of this happened because I made a ballet celebrating Latin freedom fighters. I was strip-searched at airports for the entire 8 years of that administration - for being "hostile to the Republican agenda". I made a ballet in Canada based on Margaret Atwood's A Handmaid's Tale. The cia was in the audience checking to see if they could classify me as a national security risk. So no, I don't accept your characterization.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:37:51 PM

John Lawrence Ré

"...refugees who have no means of contributing to the host nation." Actually, Germany for example would strongly disagree. Many of the refugees do what candy-ass americans won't do, i.e., work manual jobs.

"We do not leech from these countries or their people." Really? Beg to differ, depending on the "we."

"I urge you to visit and see for yourself." I have... lived all over the globe...North Africa, Brazil, Europe. The shining example of expats you present hasn't been my experience. There are some ex-pats of course who contribute, usually medical professionals, but many, many are parasites stretching their dollars, and could give two sh*ts about contirbuting to the host nation, especially in the developing nations. And don't confuse contributing cash with earning the right to partake of benefits won over a lifetime.

"I don't accept your characterization." Again, it is not a characterization of you, but your advice. Big difference. Not to respect that difference puts a chill on critical expression.

"I was blacklisted by the Cheney administration." Many of us who contirbute here on OEN, including me, have been blacklisted and even jailed for politics. That doesn't translate to immunity from criticism. I mean really Lila, it's just plain faulty logic to trot out a litany of your personal experineces to substantiate an irresponsible suggestion. Basta.. it's not personal. It's a criticism, take it or leave it.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 12:34:42 AM

lila york

I am not offering "advice" to anyone - only a list of response options. As I think about how we respond to what is happening, those are the ideas that come to my mind. I listed five strategies for resistance and one 'call it hopeless and leave' option. But you focus only on the last. You don't believe that any American should expatriate in the face of growing authoritarianism and a crumbling democratic structure. okay. you have made your point. You can vent anger at me, if you choose, but it would be better directed at the source of our pain.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 12:44:00 AM

Daniel Geery

I think I've read all the comments in this thread, as of 4:00 p.m. MST. Many sides to the issue, as always, and mostly valid even if seeming contradictory (e.g., one could make noises online from Central America, but also get snuffed, as is happening to environmental activists, in substantial numbers--though I did notice in Costa Rica years ago that OEN was not available, along with others such as Common Dreams, at least at the places I was searching from).

Stay and fight appears to be my best option, at age 70, but I've worn my typing fingers to the bone for half a century (hearings and letters to the editor mostly) and worn my legs to what seems like my knees, in marches, protests, distributing Kucinich literature, etc. The hamster wheel turns faster, but to no real result, as the population expands, along with corruption, pollution, ecosystems dying, global warming coming at us like a freight train, etc., etc.

I was glad to see you bring up the MIC, which we were long ago warned about and let slide (I think it was difficult for my father's generation to get too excited about it after returning shell-shocked from a bogus war, and most of us too young or not born to know much about it), along with its continued growing power and the deep state players in general. Even after JFK and 9/11, try as many did, TPTB covered things up with the help of the CIA, which was behind both in the first place (ditto Vietnam, which would have ended in '65 if JFK hadn't been snuffed).

The closest I can come with as a solution is to disengage to the greatest extent possible--part of which is to stop breeding, ideally getting the population back to about 500 million, a few million more than when Christ was around. Meanwhile speaking out to the extent possible, ideally without alienating friends, family, and fellow Americans.

Wish I had something brighter to say, but I don't. Personally I'm trying harder to focus on "the light," meaning the amazing number of positive things people are doing around the world, and picking up more actively on my own projects.

I've donated significantly to OEN, in spite of limited income, am looking at other groups out there that are seriously, meaningfully active, with the idea of relatively small but automatic monthly donations (as I did for Sanders and now want my money back!).

For what it's worth, here's one group I'm looking closer at and so far see nothing but good work (other views welcomed), click here

Lastly, I think we need to put more stock in the power of ideas, which do indeed ultimately run the world (the "Cold War" and WW11 being perfect examples). Here's one issue I've been revisiting recently, namely recognizing greed as the disease that it is, click here (sites on this topic abound and easily found). Once a person has food, shelter, clothing, health care, and education for their kids, much accumulation after that is shown to bring less happiness than is human community, friendships, creativity, and overall freedom. I'd say this is well worth pointing out, repeatedly, given that we have more than enough wealth to spread out and equalize and improve our species, making this planet the beautiful place it was and still could be. Money is like manure; left standing in large piles goes sour and stinks, whilst spread out it fertilizes the land to the betterment of all.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:59:28 PM

Don Smith

Violence would backfire and do more harm than good.

Non-violent protests are mostly ignored, as described in the fine New Yorker article Is There Any Point to Protesting?. When I'm asked to attend yet another protest I think, "Oh, not another silly protest!"

The situation is grim, and has been grim since 2000. I saw rays of hope in 2008, but they were squashed by Obama's sellouts and disastrous "bipartisanship".

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:53:24 PM

lila york

I agree that protests are ignored - even a march of one million is not covered by MSM. That is why a general strike and a buyer's strike could change the picture. Even Bloomberg would cover it if it affected corporate profits.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:03:45 PM

lila york

had another thought. If a national protest were combined with a general strike...i.e., skip work and go to a rally. certainly would add dimension .

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:25:26 PM

Hosea McAdoo

Not just protests are ignored but all non-superrich citizens are IGNORED! For our wants to be heard requires a democracy and a constitution, both long gone.


Just look at recent Congressional votes which were not wanted by the majority and Repubs went anyway. How much proof do we need?


With their power, corruption, vote rigging, greed, they have control of elections regardless of voters wishes. We already are in a USSR like situation with no way out. It will get worse very soon as the investigation forces Trump to declare A dictatorship. I think before November.


It will then be too late to get out/

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:27:11 PM

lila york

I doubt that "dictatorship" in his future. There are too many in Congress frightened by him and his instability to allow that. So unless he is prepared to bomb the Capital while Congress is in session, I don't see that happening. Nor is it necessary, since we now have corporate rule in place.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:06:23 PM

Jack Flanders

I think it would help if we did not evaluate our actions on whether or not they produce quick fixes. When we express ourselves, individually or collectively, and advocate for social justice, whether it is here on OEN, on social media or in the streets, let's not expect a lot of positive reinforcement.

When well-meaning people realize they are not going to change someone's mind, they often give up and say 'it's not worth trying.' I understand, but I sometimes disagree, because that is not a fair test of one's effectiveness.

Engagement is the goal. Get people to think and let them ask questions privately.

If I am having a debate or discussion with someone I deeply disagree with, my goal is not to convince them to come around to my position. My goal is to raise questions that they have no good answers for. They may dismiss me publicly, but privately a part of them may hear the question and consider it.

I think social change is like an iceberg. Most of it is happening below the surface. Do not judge it by its tip.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:24:03 PM

Don Smith

Re: Jack Flander's comment about social change happening below the surface and about not expecting immediate results. Your ideas would be reassuring if I had any confidence that the iceberg exists below the surface. It's possible that we are just losing.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:46:57 PM

PCM

Protests and strikes are what our fusion centers and militarized police are for.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:56:09 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

  New Content

All great ideas - and in the meantime, don't forget what Emma Goldman told us: "If I can't dance, I don't want your revolution."

I wonder if Lila knows anything about dancing.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:11:41 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

  New Content

At the dances I was one of the most untiring and gayest. One evening a cousin of Sasha, a young boy, took me aside. With a grave face, as if he were about to announce the death of a dear comrade, he whispered to me that it did not behoove an agitator to dance. Certainly not with such reckless abandon, anyway. It was undignified for one who was on the way to become a force in the anarchist movement. My frivolity would only hurt the Cause.
I grew furious at the impudent interference of the boy. I told him to mind his own business. I was tired of having the Cause constantly thrown into my face. I did not believe that a Cause which stood for a beautiful ideal, for anarchism, for release and freedom from convention and prejudice, should demand the denial of life and joy. I insisted that our Cause could not expect me to become a nun and that the movement would not be turned into a cloister. If it meant that, I did not want it. "I want freedom, the right to self-expression, everybody's right to beautiful, radiant things." Anarchism meant that to me, and I would live it in spite of the whole world -- prisons, persecution, everything. Yes, even in spite of the condemnation of my own closest comrades I would live my beautiful ideal.


--Emma Goldman

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:14:49 PM

lila york

God bless Emma. and thank you, Josh.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:00:05 PM

Ron Nilson

Thanks for the thought provoking article. It articulated much of what I've been feeling. My position is that the US is possessed by a lust for consumption and economic growth at the expense of compassion and care for the citizens. If that doesn't change, it will eventually be consumed (pardon the pun) by its own greed.


I've wondered what it would be like to take up residence in Norway, the home of my ancestors. I didn't see it on your list, but have read good things about its social policies. But alas, its just a day dream - my wife would never leave Michigan.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:17:28 PM

lila york

Norway is wonderful - in my experience at least. I have worked there and loved it. There is no want. no homelessness. no poverty. the population extremely well-educated. ridiculously high standard of living, thanks to wise government stewardship of the oil revenue. Costs are high for anyone spending US dollars, but do not appear to be so for the Norwegians, who are very well paid. If you have a grandparent born there they will probably take you in as a permanent resident. worth investigating.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:59:36 PM

PCM

I have a refinement to contribute: No country with a universal social welfare system welcomes older immigrants who aren't stinking rich. They want people who will actuarially pay in their projected cost to the system over an adequately long working life. I personally know a couple who were both born and educated in Canada and who moved to the United States for work and became naturalized US citizens at a time when this required renouncing other nationalities. They were denied landed immigrant status by Canada when they wished to return in their 50s. I personally knew an American who owned land in Canada and had spent the maximum allowable time on it over the previous 20 years, and who in her late 40s married a Canadian. She was put through the wringer before being awarded landed immigrant status. I personally know a couple of American MDs who wanted to emigrate to New Zealand and who were turned down because they were in their 50s. If you're young and skilled, go for it. If you're older, expect to encounter major difficulties.

This next one is hard for me to say, because I love kids. If you can't leave the United States and you're thinking about having kids, think really hard about the kind of world you'd be bringing your children into. Think about healthcare, childcare, education, and social safety nets in particular. If you're stinking rich, you can buy your kid a spot in the 1%, producing at best a profiteer with a guilty conscience. If you're not stinking rich, what do you think your kid's odds are of having a halfway-decent life?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:41:02 PM

lila york

I think I can add to this . Countries that are still classified as "3rd world" do in fact welcome American retirees. Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica all have extensive retiree discount programs - that cover just about everything you have to spend money on - and also allow the elderly to register for national healthcare. Uruguay does as well, although the premiums are higher there. For those Central American countries - plus Ecuador and Bolivia - a modest retirement income that may consist only of social security benefits is sufficient to live a comfortable if not luxurious life. Of course if you are hoping to live in Paris or Zurich, it is another story. New Zealand is the toughest. I tried to emigrate there when I was much younger, and they rejected me because I was not "famous enough" in the US. But the billionaires are still welcome and buying massive tracts of land with landing strips for their private jets. So yes, money opens doors. But there are still options for the rest of us if that is what you want to do.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:00:21 PM

PCM

Thanks for this additional info, Lila!

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:12:11 PM

Don Smith

Become a Fan
A tax revolt could work, if enough people refused to pay. But in a sense it would just aid Republicans in their task of bankrupting and destroying government. At least it would starve the Deep State and the billionaires of funds. (We've had socialism for the rich for years.)

It's unlikely many people will refuse to shop.

I'm tempted to personally argue with conservatives to show them the foolishness of their choices. But most of them live in an alternate reality; reason and facts don't matter to them. Shouting them down and insulting them seem appropriate, but to what end?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:00:42 PM

lila york

quite. we've been protesting and shouting for as long as I can remember. to no avail largely. we have managed to win a few battles - the first attack on net neutrality for instance. but then we lost the war. Start from the knowledge that they don't care what we want or what we think. They only care about one thing - money. Their own money. They want more. And more is never enough for them. They want it all. So do all we can to take it away from them. legally that is. Don't buy a Koch industries made product . ever. There is a list online - I will have to find it and post it. They own so many subsidiaries it is hard to figure out. You think Americans will not stop spending money on discretionary items, but I'm not sure about that. The argument needs to be made by a person people can trust and made clearly. I do think that it could work.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 9:18:12 PM

gary Krane PhD

Thank you Lila for focusing on strategy. Here is some substance re tactics: If you know your American history (what levels of conventional organizing and/or direct action were necessary to win), and know the work of Erica Chenoweth ("Why Civil Resistance Works, which studies 60 struggles since 1900 to overthrow authoritarian and/or fascist regimes), you know the kinds of numbers necessary to have enough of the kind of resistance that can shut down cities, that the military cannot overcome. And if you know the work of WinWisely.org and hopefully other activist tech teams, you know the technology is now at hand to rapidly recruit, commit and support these sufficient massive numbers of resisters and canvassers, drivers, etc to win. Hell, fewer than 5000 database managers (almost all of whom are likely libertarian or leftist) are alone enough to shut down the American economy, and none would have to worry about getting another job when fired, since their skill set is in such demand. Experienced campaign managers will also tell you the numbers of canvassers and phone bankers etc necessary in every swing district to get a BernieCrat elected to Congress. These numbers are now doable with the crowdacting-organizing + peer-peer bonding and social reward technology (design) we are developing. We just need to maintain net neutrality and find a couple more cofounders to join us at WinWisely who have the passion and the skills.--gary krane, cofounder at WinWisely.org P.S. Since this is all about hope and also to deepen Lila's bottom line sentiment that we must decide whether we stay and fight or not, I love this quote from Rebecca Solnit: ""Hope is not a lottery ticket you can sit on the sofa and clutch, feeling lucky. It is an axe you break down doors with in an emergency. Hope should shove you out the door, because it will take everything you have to steer the future away from endless war, from the annihilation of the earth's treasures and the grinding down of the poor and marginal... To hope is to give yourself to the future - and that commitment to the future is what makes the present inhabitable."

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 12:33:38 AM

lila york

just wow. I know nothing about organizing strategy - but if I have kicked off a discussion that is something at least. I am just throwing out ideas. You are clearly much better equipped to write about this subject, so I hope that you will do.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:14:12 AM

