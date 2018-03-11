Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   13 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Trump Lacks? Gravitas for Democracy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Quiana Fulton       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/11/18

Author 502214


Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Just when you think President Trump couldn't invigorate outrage more than the last outrage he divined from you - likely just a millisecond ago - he prevails!

During a closed-door meeting, CNN is reporting they captured audio of Trump in conversation, opining about China's President Xi Jinping consolidation of power, forming a dictatorship and granting himself permanent power. Not shockingly, Trump was intrigued and impressed, apparently bragging it should take place in America too, you know, dictatorship.

"He's now president for life. President for life. No, he's great," Trump said. "And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday."

What-the-freaking-what (?).

- Advertisement -

Trump's affinity for authoritarian style government isn't surprising. Every time he opens his loose mouth with praise for a leader that was either thrust on the throne by birth, violence, or corruption, I cannot help but take personal offense by his lack of gravitas for democracy.

To wit: Does Trump lack the common sense that he's president of the United States of America. Not the Philippines. Not China. Not North Korea. Not Cuba. And certainly not Russia.

For whatever morbid reason, Trump is obsessed with demented and off-putting leaders, like the likes of Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte. There's no questioning, Duterte utilizes criminal justice policy with an iron fist when dealing with the prevailing problem: drug addicts. Duterte is a firm believer in executing anyone accused of using illicit drugs. In the Philippines, there is no due process, no intervention, no rehab, just execution from accusation. One can suspect, this sounds like to heaven to Trump.

- Advertisement -

In obvious praise for Duterte's immoral and vengeance criminal policy, Trump recently remarked, "Some countries have a very, very tough penalty -- the ultimate penalty," Trump commented during a conference in the White House about the opioid crisis, per USA Today reports. "And, by the way, they have much less of a drug problem than we do. So we're going to have to be very strong on penalties."

Did someone forget to tell Trump that in America there's this little thing called Due Process? In fact, it's a great pillar of our democracy.

For instance, in the Manga Carter, chapter 29, on the subject of democracy, it states:

"No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any other way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land."

John Adams in Instructions of the Town of Braintree to Their Representative, 1765 commenced:

"What can be wanting, after this, but a weak or wicked man for a judge, to render us the most sordid and forlorn of slaves?--we Mean the slaves of a slave of the servants of a minister of state. We cannot help asserting, therefore, that this part of the act will make an essential change in the constitution of juries, and it is directly repugnant to the Great Charter itself; for, by that charter, 'no amerciament shall be assessed, but by the oath of honest and lawful men of the vicinage;' and, 'no freeman shall be taken, or imprisoned, or disseized of his freehold, or liberties of free customs, nor passed upon, nor condemned, but by lawful judgment of his peers, or by the law of the land."

- Advertisement -

And then there's Alexander Hamilton, "The words 'due process' have a precise technical import, and are only applicable to the process and proceedings of the courts of justice; they can never be referred to an act of the legislature."

Of course, only fools believe Trump has any understanding of Adams, Hamilton, the Manga Carter, the Constitution, or the ebbs and flows of what democracy means and endears: "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

American writer, political commentator, and culture critic

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ben Carson is not a conservative, he's an opportunist

In The Era of Trump, No Black Man Is Safe, Not Even a Black Republican. Just Ask Michael Steele

The Judicial Activism of Clearance Thomas

Hillary Clinton and Her Achilles Heel

The Inescapable Hillary Clinton Scandal

Liberals, what about the men?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
7 people are discussing this page, with 13 comments  Post Comment

Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 30 fans, 62 articles, 1032 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Sorry to say but I say sheer nonsense when you put Trump in the perspective of all US presidents preceding him. They were all psychopathic, war mongers and corrupted by the more powerful power elite of America's corpocracy. Furthermore, give Trump credit seeking to ease tensions with N. Korea.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 3:54:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 15 articles, 3311 quicklinks, 5777 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

LOL! Were you trying to be funny? ALL? Give Trump credit for anything? hahahahah

Torrent of words accompanies this.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 4:09:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Quiana Fulton

Become a Fan
Author 502214

(Member since Apr 23, 2015), 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 32 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Let s be friends!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 6:09:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 261 quicklinks, 4626 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

First, let it be known I did not vote for Trump.

That said also let it be known he was not elected to a democracy which had decades ago left our nation under the 'leadership' of Deep State puppets, Reagan, Daddy Bush, Clinton, Baby Bush, and Obama and our nation's decline would have been continued under another Clinton.

This is not to say democracy has returned under Trump. That he is a threat to the Deep State can only be shown by the demonization by the Corporate Media Propagandists who actually cheered on the others as our nation plummeted to Third World status.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 4:26:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Quiana Fulton

Become a Fan
Author 502214

(Member since Apr 23, 2015), 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 32 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Our Democracy isn't perfect but it's better than most Western Democratic societies.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 6:10:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Quiana Fulton

Become a Fan
Author 502214

(Member since Apr 23, 2015), 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 32 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

I give credit when credit is due. Trump doesn't deserve any credit in my book. He's a bigot and clueless about how the government functions. His entire admin is made up of lobbyist, contray to his campaign promise to create the Executive of the swap. The economy has flattened. His tax bill benefits the wealthy. He hasn't brought coal jobs back and never will. He's pro-Putin. He loves dictators. And he constantly disrespects the Constitution. Sorry not sorry. But thanks for the convo.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 5:55:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 149 articles, 3241 quicklinks, 13918 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Quiana Fulton:   New Content

Lee Camp explained that Trump is but the visible pimple on the pile of puss we call the American government. As much as I despise the boboon, I think that statement is true and must be borne in mind at all times.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 6:06:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Quiana Fulton

Become a Fan
Author 502214

(Member since Apr 23, 2015), 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 32 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gary Brumback:   New Content

I meant to say, he's surrounded by lobbyists, contrary to his campaign promise he would clear the Executive of the swamp.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 6:09:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 15 articles, 3311 quicklinks, 5777 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I am not smart enough to engage in a philosophical discussion about 'democracy', but this article might generate a conversation here, so that Trump's 'theory of what we need' does not stand alone.

So here, for all you bright folks is "A Theory of Justice" by John Rawls

A small quote:

"Political philosophy as traditionally understood aimed to articulate the nature of the best and most just political regime, as well as that of the best human life, by starting with the consideration of the conflicting opinions that human beings hold about those things, or of the various human passions that generate the need for government. The former approach is exemplified by Plato's Republic and Laws, as well as Aristotle's Politics and Ethics. The latter is manifest in works like Hobbes' Leviathan, Locke's Second Treatise, and Rousseau's Second Discourse and Social Contract.

"By contrast with such works, the aim Rawls expresses from the outset of Theory is to devise a "theory" of justice that can better systematize people's judgments about it. In his view, existing political societies are "seldom well-ordered" simply because they are characterized by disagreements about justice. An agreed-on theory of justice is needed, in addition, in order for individuals' "life plans" to be "fitted together" so that nobody's "legitimate expectations" will be "severely disappointed."


"While Rawls' theory continues to be highly influential in academic departments of philosophy and political science, having spawned a veritable "industry" of hundreds of books and tens of thousands of articles, it has enjoyed its greatest practical impact in law schools, encouraging the (already previously incipient) tendency among teachers of jurisprudence and constitutional law, and consequently among their juristic progeny, to read their own moral "intuitions" into the Constitution and statute law. Those who believe in the cause of constitutional self-government might well doubt whether the growing judicialization of our political life that Rawls' teaching promoted is a salutary development, or whether therefore Rawls' work indeed served to revive the "faith" of "learned Americans" in the system of democratic government bequeathed to us by the Founders"--"rather than simply flattering the egos of a certain class of Americans by giving their partisan opinions an ostensibly philosophical gronding.

"Above all, Rawls' treatment of the fact of political disagreement as a problem to be solved by getting people to agree on a particular "theory" of justice"--"rather than as the starting point of philosophic reflection (as seen most manifestly in writings like Plato's dialogues, Aristotle's treatises, or Tocqueville's Democracy in America)"--"evinces an attitude is both antiphilosophical and antipolitical. In an age of unfortunately growing political polarization, its tendency is to obstruct what liberally educated citizens most need to learn: how to engage in open-ended dialogue with their fellows about what is good and just, enlightened by the study of classic philosophical works offering differing answers to that question, but unconstrained by any veil of ignorance, let alone by the certainty that any disagreement with one's own favored outlook is inevitably the result of an insufficient commitment to justice.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 4:07:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 30 fans, 62 articles, 1032 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Susan Lee, it seems you did not quote Rawls' definition. But you need not do so for me. Rawls and his kind are much too pedantic for me.


Justice to me means nothing more and nothing less than persistently and predictably practicing the universal moral values. That they are persistently and

predictably not practiced is why injustice prevails.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 5:08:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 5 fans, 421 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If the American people love democracy, why do they put up with the scientific results of the Princeton Study which points out the obvious--that plutocrats call the shots and the rest of us have next to zero impact? Like George Carlin said. It's the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 5:12:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 8 fans, 1135 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"what "democracy""?

""Did someone forget to tell Trump that in America there's this little thing called Due Process? In fact, it's a great pillar of our democracy"."

"did someone forget to inform that "constitutional scholar", Barack Obama"? -- ..or was he "exempt""? Oh no, I remember ..!!"-- when Obama looked at a picture and decided that""this person should die""that WAS "due process""silly me...

""For instance, in the Manga Carter, chapter 29, on the subject of democracy""

"oh my gawd"oh my gawd"

"Magna Carta" (and constitutional governance) was effectively terminated by the Bush regime, since it wasn't compatible with the "need" to torture and kill anywhere on the planet, anytime and for any reason"or no reason at all"

But you never found out about that, did you"

wikipedia.org/wiki/Magna_Carta

"oh my goodness"when children think they are preachers...

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 5:24:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Quiana Fulton

Become a Fan
Author 502214

(Member since Apr 23, 2015), 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 32 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content

I've long criticized unauthorized wars, including under Obama. Check my work.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 at 6:13:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 