Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What To Do With Billionaires' Trillion Dollar Asset Increase

Headlined to H1 12/28/17

From pixabay.com: Scrooge, Stingy, Greed, Mean {MID-218287}
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The richest 500 billionaires increased their wealth by a trillion dollars this year. Amazon's Jeff Bezos became $34 billion dollars richer this year, making him the wealthiest man in the world, worth over $100 billion. It shouldn't happen. There should be no billionaires and no person should be come $34 billion richer

I've written dozens of articles on how billionaires should not be allowed to exist, in my article series, The No Billionaires, De-Billionairize the Planet Crusade.


And I acknowledge. It is a challenge to figure out how to take the money from existing billionaires and how to answer the question of what to do with the money and who decides. But it is not an insurmountable one. The first step is to agree that nobody should have that much money and, worse, the power that goes with it.

I would argue that there are plenty of ways to handle the money-- or the stock equity that the increase in wealth is tied to. The easiest way would be to use a Bottom up approach and spread it around. Give it to the employees who helped earn the money. Give it the Amazon mechanical Turk pieceworkers who make under $5.00 an hour. Give it to the community that gave Amazon tax breaks to build there. Give it to local environmental . organizations, or national ones, since Amazon's packaging has created new problems and costs-- externalities-- that Amazon does not pay for. Matter of fact, use some of the money to fund research into ALL the externalities-- all the costs to communities, the environment, etc., that Amazon produces and does not pay for.

The Koch brothers should not be allowed to keep the additional billions they accumulated or profited. Earned is probably not an accurate word. They should be giving the money to employees, communities and unaccounted for externalities.

Some will argue that this will de-motivate Bezos and other billionaires from investing his time and creativity in building the company. I'm not sure that's true. Bezos is a brilliant entrepreneur and doesn't really need more money. But if it does discourage him, I think that's okay. He is building other new projects, like his space rocket venture Blue Origin. It's okay to use funds his efforts earn to create new projects. But after reaching a certain level of wealth, the profits should go to creating more projects that employ people or go back to the different beneficiaries I mention above.

Billionaires are bad for humanity, even the most well-intentioned ones. Their footprint is too big. Their power and influence too great. The first step is to agree on this idea. Then we can move to figure out how to prevent new billionaires from happening and how to turn existing billionaires into millionaires. No individual should be able to buy a half a billion dollar work of art or own a home that costs a quarter billion dollars. Period. As I've written, nature puts limits on growth. Unlimited growth is abnormal and malignant. Giantism is a disease. It is up to us to prevent it in human culture.

I'm not saying Jeff Bezos is a bad person (like the Koch brothers are.) He's doing what our existing system allows him to do. We need to change the system. We need to change our culture so billionaires are seen as abnormal, as hoarders, as pathologically greedy. I'm not saying all current billionaires are. I'm saying that we need to stop allowing the creation of billionaires and start the thinking that remaining billionaires are pathological and that healthy successful people joyfully share the wealth their work and creativity generate and do not expect to become billionaires.

 

Must Read 4   Valuable 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


and on this topic of GRAND THEFT of the GNP, the money that our nation needs to build infrastructure, and support education and health care so that income equality is a realty:

* Why have we built a paradise for offshore billionaires? | Thomas Frank | Opinion | The Guardian


* The Final Version of the G.O.P. Tax Bill Is a Corrupt, Cruel, Budget-Busting Hairball gives to LLC's a provision, that allows real-estate developers who own buildings through L.L.C.s-- as Trump does-- to deduct 20% of the income that these properties generate. To qualify for the break, the properties have to be newish ones that haven't been fully depreciated. "This helps people who have held property for a while, like Donald Trump," David Kamin, a law professor at New York University, told David Sirota and Josh Keefe , of the International Business Times."


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 5:18:55 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Remember The Panama Papers (5) How World Leaders Laundered Billions Of Dollars - YouTube

Now read how 80 top journalists from across the world labored in secret for a year, examining millions of pages of documents,to show how this money is squirreled away. Called THE PARADISE PAPERS.

" Many of the leaked Paradise Papers documents came from Appleby, a white-shoe law firm in Hamilton, Bermuda.Meredith Andrews for The New York Times

"Last year, the release of the Panama Papers caused a huge sensation across the globe, exposing a hidden world of wealth held offshore. BUT NOT HERE IN AMERICA perhaps becasue our MEDIA IS OWNED by the billionaires who rob us blind.

Micah White in The Guardian says:" The street-level response to the Paradise Papers, the mighty follow-up punch to last year's Panama Papers, has been curiously tepid. This is probably not what many activists, and the 100 media organizations involved in the leak, expected to happen.

In striking contrast to the bombshell release of the Panama Papers in mid-2016 that immediately triggered a 10,000-person-strong protest in Iceland leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sigmundur Davdegrees Gunnlaugsson, the Paradise Papers have thus far made many headlines but no uprisings.

The fundamental lesson of the Panama and Paradise Papers is twofold. First, the people everywhere, regardless of whether they live in Russia or America, are being oppressed by the same minuscule social circle of wealthy elites who unduly control our governments, corporations, universities and culture.

We now know without a doubt -- thanks to the incontrovertible evidence provided by the Panama and Paradise Papers -- that there is a global plutocracy who employ the same handful of companies to hide their money and share more in common with each other than with the citizens of their countries. This sets the stage for a global social movement.

Second, and most importantly, these leaks indicate that our earth has bifurcated into two separate and unequal worlds: one inhabited by 200,000 ultra high-net-worth individuals and the other by the 7 billion left behind.

While street protest is losing its effectiveness, there is a force that could terrify these elites: the spectre of a ruthless and globally inescapable class justice.

Unlike in the 99%'s world where youthlanguish for months and years in jail for allegedly stealing a backpack or $5 worth of candy or a bottle of water, in the world occupied by the 1% getting caught stealing millions from the public through tax evasion might be embarrassing but is rarely prosecuted. That must change.

The ultra-rich live in a different world but they are still stuck on our planet and activists must ensure that there is nowhere to hide. From this point forward, protesters must frighten the uber-rich with a sophisticated movement to establish a new binding global legal regime dedicated to prosecuting financial crimes against humanity.

The impetus to reorient our protests away from the old model of getting angry in the streets in the hopes of toppling corrupt individuals and toward the new affirmative approach of founding a planetary legal regime, an international criminal court that ruthlessly prosecutes tax evasion as a crime against humanity, could be the greatest gift of the Paradise Papers. And only activists can make it happen.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 5:19:22 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 5:31:55 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


Rob - That is why we had an estate tax. Britain still has it. If the people can ever oust these crooks from power, we need to reinstate it - bigger.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 6:21:58 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Yes, progressive inheritance tax is a must.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:21:34 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


Surely, the "Billionaires Trillion Dollar Asset Increase" is not going to "trickle down" to #MainStreet - "Wealth Remains Concentrated in the Hands of a Few", whether a Democrat or a Republican president is in office.

Perhaps Reagan believed that #wealth would "trickle down" when he cut the top tax rate for the "uber-rich" but the reverse took place - the "wealth" trickled up and stayed there and #IncomeInequality soared to new heights unimaginable ever since.

Once again, the American people (the 99%) wait on a president's (Trump"s) tax cuts for the wealthy ("killed America's middle class") to "trickle down" to them.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 8:00:12 PM

Author 0
Jana Nestlerode

Author 13945

(Member since Mar 30, 2008)


I suggest that all income above $1 million per year, from whatever source, be taxed at 90%. (If you can't live large on $1million per year, shame on you.) I also favor raising the estate tax substantially. I used to think that those who earned the money should be able to say what happens to it. I don't think that way any longer. The estate tax prevents family dynasties. Without an estate tax, power and extreme wealth are lodged in the hands of people who have not worked a day in their lives.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 10:51:52 PM

Author 0
Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)


Wasn't there at one time a ninety percent tax on income above a certain amount in the US?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:18:08 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Yes there was.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:20:43 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


...in the 1950's. But there were, as always, a lot of loopholes, and most of the wealthy did not pay anywhere near that. But it essentially worked. which is how we had a mammoth middle class.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 12:06:52 AM

Author 0
edith miller

Author 502755

(Member since Jun 21, 2015)


And the question here is: How the unification of thought that can alter the course of human events will come about?

We know the other side has worked hard to pave the way that has made these top down changes in attitude culminating in a changed reality possible,one step at a time, in every industry and institution.

And we have watched the changes mount...with only complaints...outrage...fear for our future but nary a cry that will inspire people to pay the price of change or create cohesive unified strategies that would give us enough power to halt the downward spiraling and build the movement that can make the changes that humankind so desperately needs.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 12:09:09 AM

Author 0
Michael Daly, artist

Author 70140

(Member since Aug 16, 2011)


You're right Rob Kall

Correct me anybody if Im wrong, but, you can have some threshold regulation, and still hold scared the US values of inequality, where some feel superior, overweight and obnoxious - (we're gonna have to appeal to the regular jackasses,as well as the billionaire jackasses to get this done) - the situation would just be scaled back to better health/safety overall and non-threnting planetary impacts.

Think of it as having one household gun instead of an arsenal of AK47s. Or two or three US nuclear weapons instead of 4,018.

--

Part 2 of your article could deal with the other end of the extreme: a basic economic and sustainable platform for everyone in keeping with freedom, dignity and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 2:38:23 AM

Author 0
