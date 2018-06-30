From Robert Reich Blog



Resistance

(Image by maxpixel.net) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

My friends, this is a dark hour. Intolerance, cruelty, racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and environmental destruction have been let loose across the land.

Trump controls the Republican Party, the Republican Party controls the House and Senate, and the Senate and Trump will soon control the Supreme Court.

Republicans also control both chambers in 32 states (33 if you count Nebraska) and 33 governorships. And in many of these states they are entrenching their power by gerrymandering and arranging to suppress votes.

- Advertisement -

Yet only 27 percent of Americans are Republican, and the vast majority of Americans disapprove of Trump. The GOP itself is now little more than Trump, Fox News, a handful of billionaire funders, and evangelicals who oppose a woman's right to choose, gay marriage, and the Constitution's separation of church and state.

So what are we -- the majority -- to do?

First and most importantly, do not give up. That's what they want us to do. Then they'd have no opposition at all.

- Advertisement -

Second, in the short term, if you are represented by a Republican senator, do whatever you can to get him or her to reject Trump's Supreme Court nominee, or, at the least, postpone consideration until after the midterm elections. Urge others to join with you. Senate switchboard: 202-224-3121

Third, make a ruckus. Demonstrate. Engage in nonviolent civil disobedience. Fight lies with truth. Join the resistance. @IndivisibleTeam @swingleft @UpRiseDotOrg @MoveOn @Sister_District @flippable_org.

Fourth, don't succumb to divisive incrimination over "who lost" the 2016 election (Hillary loyalists, Bernie supporters, Jill Stein voters, etc.). This will get us nowhere. We must be united.

Fifth, vote this November 6 for people who will stand up to the Trump Republican outrage. Mobilize and organize others to do so. Contact friends and relations in "red" states, and urge them to do the same.

Sixth, help lay the groundwork for the 2020 presidential election, so that even if Trump survives Mueller and impeachment he will not be reelected.

Finally, know that this fight will be long and hard. It will require our patience, our courage, and our resolve. The stakes could not be higher.

- Advertisement -