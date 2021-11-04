 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/4/21

What I want to say has been said (poem)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

It was said by a man in a marketplace in ancient Athens,
By a vacuum cleaner salesman in a bar in Wheeling West Virginia
By a cattle rancher in Oklahoma
By a backhoe operator at a tag sale in Worcester,
By a technician at Midas last Monday
By an assistant manager at Hannafords
On August 4, 2018.
It had rained all day.
He was about to dash to his car
But there was a crazy person
Riding his bike around the parking lot
Shouting at some invisible people
Who, it seems, were taunting him.
That was when he said it
To another employee standing next to him --
The same thing someone said
In a bus station in Gdansk 10 years before.
His child had just fallen asleep on the bench
And the loudspeaker was announcing
That the bus, the express to Reda,
Was going to be 25 minutes late
And he was relieved because that meant
That his child would sleep a little longer
And he decided to eat half of the steak sandwich
In his pack, which was, hopefully still warm.
And the words came to him
So he said it to himself.
It was also said by a street musician
In a Brooklyn subway who had just
Decided to call it a day
When a stranger walked up
And asked for "Stormy"
Which he played while the stranger closed her eyes
Leaning against a pillar, and it was after the song
And the woman put a cookie in his guitar case
When he said it to the woman.
So, it's not original, what I want to say,
But it needs to be said
It deserves o be said,
In all places and times.
I am proud to be among those who say it.
And I imagine it is being said right now
Somewhere in the world
Whether I say it or not
So, I don't really feel I need to say it right now.
I'm feeling a little self-conscious.
Maybe tomorrow.
................

.youtube.com/watch?v=JTGuTkbY7As

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 