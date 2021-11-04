What I want to say has been said (poem)

It was said by a man in a marketplace in ancient Athens,

By a vacuum cleaner salesman in a bar in Wheeling West Virginia

By a cattle rancher in Oklahoma

By a backhoe operator at a tag sale in Worcester,

By a technician at Midas last Monday

By an assistant manager at Hannafords

On August 4, 2018.

It had rained all day.

He was about to dash to his car

But there was a crazy person

Riding his bike around the parking lot

Shouting at some invisible people

Who, it seems, were taunting him.

That was when he said it

To another employee standing next to him --

The same thing someone said

In a bus station in Gdansk 10 years before.

His child had just fallen asleep on the bench

And the loudspeaker was announcing

That the bus, the express to Reda,

Was going to be 25 minutes late

And he was relieved because that meant

That his child would sleep a little longer

And he decided to eat half of the steak sandwich

In his pack, which was, hopefully still warm.

And the words came to him

So he said it to himself.

It was also said by a street musician

In a Brooklyn subway who had just

Decided to call it a day

When a stranger walked up

And asked for "Stormy"

Which he played while the stranger closed her eyes

Leaning against a pillar, and it was after the song

And the woman put a cookie in his guitar case

When he said it to the woman.

So, it's not original, what I want to say,

But it needs to be said

It deserves o be said,

In all places and times.

I am proud to be among those who say it.

And I imagine it is being said right now

Somewhere in the world

Whether I say it or not

So, I don't really feel I need to say it right now.

I'm feeling a little self-conscious.

Maybe tomorrow.

................

