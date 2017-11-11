- Advertisement -

One of the first people to come see me in Washington after I got elected to the Senate -- back before we had a real office and were working out of a clunky trailer -- was a Boston locksmith named Joe.



At the time, Joe was the president of the Massachusetts Chapter 1 of Rolling Thunder, an organization dedicated to fully accounting for American prisoners of war and servicemembers who are still missing in action. He came to my office that day because he had one goal: to honor their sacrifices.

Joe laid out his plan for me, and his passion lit up our little trailer. He wanted to place an honorary chair on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. The chair would remain empty, a constant reminder of America's prisoners of war and service members who remain missing.



These chairs were already showing up in unexpected places. You'll find one at the Massachusetts State House, Gillette Stadium, the TD Garden and Fenway Park. Similar POW/MIA chairs can be found at arenas, theaters and government buildings across the country. But not on Capitol Hill.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -