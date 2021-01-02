What I Learned Last Year

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Ray McGovern Website
Year 2020
(Image by wuestenigel from flickr) Details DMCA
--That Bill Casey, Reagan's CIA Director, has largely succeeded in the objective he set forth at a cabinet meeting in Feb. 1981: "We'll know when our disinformation program is complete, when everything the American public believes is false."
--Media is the cornerstone of the MICIMATT (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-MEDIA-Academia-Think-Tank) complex. Wall Street and Silicon Valley, of course, fit under that rubric as does what has become of the Democratic (as well as the Republican) Party.
--The most "progressive" of analysts/editors can feign an inability to understand how the deep expertise of former NSA Technical Directors and other senior NSA analysts, the revelations of Edward Snowden, and the application of the very principles of physics allowed VIPS to prove, as with a theorem, that the DNC emails were leaked, not hacked QED. That was more than four years ago: (See here.)
--Nevertheless, Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was able to hide the fact that there was no -- repeat no -- technical evidence that the Russians or anyone else hacked those DNC emails that were so embarrassing to the Clinton campaign. The head of CrowdStrike, Shawn Henry, testified to that under oath on Dec. 5, 2017; Schiff did not release his testimony until May 7, 2020, when he was forced to by the Director of National Intelligence. The NY Times has suppressed Henry's testimony since May 7. What does that tell you? (See: Click Here .)
--Simply stated: Russia-gate is too big to fail. The media, the sine qua non for the MICIMATT to succeed, rule the roost. To suggest that Establishment media and politicians are being flat-out dishonest on the "threat" and the frequent "attacks" from Russia is to put yourself, ipso facto, in "Putin's pocket." This is dangerous.
--The possible extradition of Julian Assange poses an extremely serious threat to the freedom of the press enshrined in the first amendment, but the corporate media do not give a rat's patootie. As long as today's journalists/stenographers keep feeding from the trough of the Security State, and criticize those who don't as "conspiracy theorists," they will continue to live high on the hog.
These thoughts, including Casey's braggadocio, were brought into bas relief yesterday, as I read "Letters from an American," the blog of Professor Heather Cox Richardson (See: Click Here ). I wrote the following...
Professor Richardson writes:
"...Trump was eager enough to make sure a Democrat didn't win that, according to American intelligence services, he was willing to accept the help of Russian operatives. They, in turn, influenced the election through the manipulation of new social media, amplified by what had become by then a Republican echo chamber in which Democrats were dangerous socialists and the Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was a criminal..."
This is the prevailing narrative but it is seriously mistaken. The trust placed in "American intelligence services" by Establishment media and academe is stunningly misplaced. It seems nothing was learned from their noxious collaboration in adducing pre-Iraq-war "intelligence" that was "uncorroborated, contradicted, or even nonexistent" (Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Jay Rockefeller, describing the bipartisan results of a five-year investigation). And, speaking of "non-existent," the evidence for what Richardson writes about Russia-gate is equally "uncorroborated, contradicted, or even nonexistent." It is, to put it politely, male bovine excrement consumed by the likes of NYT's David Sanger (of WMD fame) and spit onto the pages of a paper that once bragged about publishing all the news that's fit to print.
Here's a small case study:
We no longer have to rely on what David Sanger is fed by "the American intelligence services" to figure out how blaming Russia got its big push. To experienced observers, what was happening was clear enough way back on the first day of the Democratic Party convention and the day that followed.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
What's Hayden Hidin'?
Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity
Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War
Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats
Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too
Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?