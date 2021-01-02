What I Learned Last Year

--That Bill Casey, Reagan's CIA Director, has largely succeeded in the objective he set forth at a cabinet meeting in Feb. 1981: "We'll know when our disinformation program is complete, when everything the American public believes is false."

--Media is the cornerstone of the MICIMATT (Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-MEDIA-Academia-Think-Tank) complex. Wall Street and Silicon Valley, of course, fit under that rubric as does what has become of the Democratic (as well as the Republican) Party.





--Nevertheless, Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was able to hide the fact that there was no -- repeat no -- technical evidence that the Russians or anyone else hacked those DNC emails that were so embarrassing to the Clinton campaign. The head of CrowdStrike, Shawn Henry, testified to that under oath on Dec. 5, 2017; Schiff did not release his testimony until May 7, 2020, when he was forced to by the Director of National Intelligence. The NY Times has suppressed Henry's testimony since May 7. What does that tell you? (See: Click Here .)

--Simply stated: Russia-gate is too big to fail. The media, the sine qua non for the MICIMATT to succeed, rule the roost. To suggest that Establishment media and politicians are being flat-out dishonest on the "threat" and the frequent "attacks" from Russia is to put yourself, ipso facto, in "Putin's pocket." This is dangerous.



--The possible extradition of Julian Assange poses an extremely serious threat to the freedom of the press enshrined in the first amendment, but the corporate media do not give a rat's patootie. As long as today's journalists/stenographers keep feeding from the trough of the Security State, and criticize those who don't as "conspiracy theorists," they will continue to live high on the hog.

These thoughts, including Casey's braggadocio, were brought into bas relief yesterday, as I read "Letters from an American," the blog of Professor Heather Cox Richardson (See: Click Here ). I wrote the following...

Professor Richardson writes:

"...Trump was eager enough to make sure a Democrat didn't win that, according to American intelligence services, he was willing to accept the help of Russian operatives. They, in turn, influenced the election through the manipulation of new social media, amplified by what had become by then a Republican echo chamber in which Democrats were dangerous socialists and the Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was a criminal..."



This is the prevailing narrative but it is seriously mistaken. The trust placed in "American intelligence services" by Establishment media and academe is stunningly misplaced. It seems nothing was learned from their noxious collaboration in adducing pre-Iraq-war "intelligence" that was "uncorroborated, contradicted, or even nonexistent" (Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Jay Rockefeller, describing the bipartisan results of a five-year investigation). And, speaking of "non-existent," the evidence for what Richardson writes about Russia-gate is equally "uncorroborated, contradicted, or even nonexistent." It is, to put it politely, male bovine excrement consumed by the likes of NYT's David Sanger (of WMD fame) and spit onto the pages of a paper that once bragged about publishing all the news that's fit to print.



Here's a small case study:



We no longer have to rely on what David Sanger is fed by "the American intelligence services" to figure out how blaming Russia got its big push. To experienced observers, what was happening was clear enough way back on the first day of the Democratic Party convention and the day that followed.





