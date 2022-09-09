 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/9/22

What Happens?

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
cover of Madness and Civilization by Michel Foucault
cover of Madness and Civilization by Michel Foucault
(Image by Vintage Books)   Details   DMCA

what happens to a scream deferred?

does it apply quantum mechanics to cuckoo clock exclamations at the tolling hour?

does the chicken choke up to raise his batter average?

do blue bottle flies in May discern the sweet moon of sorrow in the stream's translucence?

.

what happens to a scream deferred?

what happens to the explosions and invisible men and passports made of Taoist silk?

where do the jangled and mangled cello strings sit in pyramids to the sun?

who are the transhumans starting up their own alphabet line of clothes and accessories?

.

what happens to a scream deferred?

what happens when you needs must scream real loud and have no mouth and no sound comes out the abyss you stared into, after the procedure?

where do panpsychists go when their river runs dry and their atomic artwork's getting stale in a stall in Sausalito?

do covers of the lonesome dunes at sunset see the bride drift into a sandstorm sea alone?

.

what happens to a scream deferred?

what happens to wonder when it's blithely demurred?

what happens when you're not the one s/he preferred?

what happens, when a new paradigm suddenly occurred?

what happens if you discover you're part of the herd?

.

what happens?


.

#####

.

Homage paid to Langston Hughes and to Harlan Ellison for the catering of dramatic tension blues. Also, The original drawing of Hand With Reflecting Globe is by M.C. Escher (1935). Figure in the globe is from The Last Judgment from Sistine Chapel ceiling painting by Michelangelo.


John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.
 

Tell A Friend