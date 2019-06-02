 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/2/19

What Happens After the Massive Demonstrations in Every City?

Author
As society continues to unravel, there will be more and more massive demonstrations in major cities over issues such as the never ending wars, environmental catastrophes, lack of jobs, and inadequate healthcare. These increasing protests will occur when large numbers of people realize that our elected leaders only represent the one percent who financially help get them elected and re-elected. Our currently elected leaders are not public servants who represent us, the 99 percent.

Therefore, it is important that various dissidents agree on basic demands to change the system--demands that can be endorsed by individuals from many political groups such as the Greens, Socialists, Libertarians, and even discontented Republicans and Democrats. If the demands are too radical, or if nobody can agree on anything, they will not win broad support and the movement will fall by the wayside. This has happened many times throughout history.

Three Demands that masses of Americans can agree on:

1. We demand that corporations not be allowed to make contributions to political campaigns for presidential elections.

2. We demand that the political spectrum be broadened by equally empowering multiple national political parties, not just the Republicans and Democrats. The 7 largest national political parties must be represented in all presidential public debates that involve more than one political party in all future presidential elections.

3. We demand that the Electoral College System for electing a president be abolished, and that a presidential candidate can no longer become president unless he or she captures a 51-percent majority of the popular vote. If in the first round of elections, no candidate captures a 51-percent majority, then a second round of elections will be held among the top 3 candidates who captured the most votes in the first election. If no candidate captures a 51-percent majority in the second round of elections among the top 3 candidates, then the candidate who received the least votes among the 3 contestants will be dropped from the race. Then a third round of elections will be held among the 2 remaining candidates, and the candidate who receives the most votes will be the next president.

Many people can agree with these 3 demands. Their rallying cry can be: Maximize Democracy! Moreover, as dissidents clearly stick to just these 3 demands, it will help the protest movement grow stronger. Other improvements in government can be made after these 3 demands are implemented into law.

Cities throughout the country need to have nonviolent protest rallies and marches until these 3 demands are implemented into our laws by the federal legislature. Elected officials who do not support these 3 demands shall be voted out of office, as an ever increasing number of Americans join the movement. Various organizations that help organize the mass rallies and marches can be allowed to speak briefly about their organizations at the rallies, but the main focus of the protest rallies should be to Maximize Democracy by advocating the above 3 demands.

Ideally it would be good to advocate a semblance of these 3 demands in the election of state governors and in the state elections of federal members of Congress. But each state legislature will have to pass laws to implement these demands at the state level.

June Genis

  New Content

Sorry but this Libertarian can't go along entirely with #3. First if you want to have multiple rounds for electing the president it would be much more efficient to have a single Ranked Choice Vote rather than several elections where some candidates get dropped. We already know that in states where run-offs are required that less people will participate than in the first election if their preferred candidate has already been eliminated. Thus the winner will be elected by a smaller percentage of the population than in a single RCV election.

Further, while I acknowledge that there are severe flaws in the current Electoral College system I worry that going to a simple national popular vote would mean that small states would be virtually ignored during campaign season because the winner would always be determined by the densely populated urban areas. I really don't know what he best solution to that is. The best I can offer is to keep the EC but use RCV in each state to elect EC delegates.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 2, 2019 at 2:04:05 PM

