Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Else Canadians Should Be Sorry For -- Besides Burning the White House

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/14/18

Author 9
Become a Fan
  (136 fans)
- Advertisement -


wh
(Image by davidswanson.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Six-years after the British landing at Jamestown, with the settlers struggling to survive and hardly managing to get their own local genocide underway, these new Virginians hired mercenaries to attack Acadia and (fail to) drive the French out of what they considered their continent.

- Advertisement -

The colonies that would become the United States decided to take over Canada in 1690 (and failed, again).

They got the British to help them in 1711 (and failed, yet again).

General Braddock and Colonel Washington tried again in 1755 (and still failed, except in the ethnic cleansing perpetrated and the driving out of the Acadians and the Native Americans).

- Advertisement -

The British and U.S. attacked in 1758 and took away a Canadian fort, renamed it Pittsburgh, and eventually built a giant stadium across the river dedicated to the glorification of ketchup.

George Washington sent troops led by Benedict Arnold to attack Canada yet again in 1775.

An early draft of the U.S. Constitution provided for the inclusion of Canada, despite Canada's lack of interest in being included.

Benjamin Franklin asked the British to hand Canada over during negotiations for the Treaty of Paris in 1783. Just imagine what that might have done for Canadian healthcare and gun laws! Or don't imagine it. Britain did hand over Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana. (At least they know they're free!)

In 1812 the U.S. proposed to march into Canada and be welcomed as liberators. They weren't. But the Canadians didn't burn the White House. That was done by British troops that included men recently escaped from U.S. slavery. Killing some of those escapees is celebrated in the U.S. National Anthem, as is the fact that during a battle in which people died, a flag survived.

The U.S. supported an Irish attack on Canada in 1866.

- Advertisement -

Who remembers this song?

Secession first he would put down
Wholly and forever,
And afterwards from Britain's crown
He Canada would sever.
Yankee Doodle, keep it up,
Yankee Doodle dandy.
Mind the music and the step
and with the girls be handy!

Canada has a heck of a lot to answer for, including having served as sanctuary for people fleeing slavery or conscription into evil wars, not to mention providing handy evidence cited in millions of futile debates against U.S. proponents of the impossibility of providing healthcare or banning guns or achieving freedom without a bloody war or ending slavery without a bloody war or being truly happy without a lot of bloody wars. Then there's that whole banning land mines thing; what was that about?

In defense of Canada, however, it should be noted that Canadian companies deal weapons around the world, Canada buys U.S. weapons, Canada spends $20 billion a year preparing for wars, Canada is a member of NATO in good standing, Canada has not joined the new treaty banning nuclear weapons, Canada's cruelty to its indigenous nations knows no end, Canada's rapacious extraction of fossil fuels knows few rivals, and Canada is a disastrous promoter of the myths of humanitarian war and the so-called responsibility to protect (by bombing). So, there's hope yet for such northerners, and if Canada fails to find its way as part of the global epidemic of organized violence, I imagine the United States would be happy to invade.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 42 fans, 63 articles, 281 quicklinks, 2981 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Canadians should also be ashamed of their universal healthcare and negotiated drug prices. It makes the US look bad.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 at 3:05:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 14 fans, 150 articles, 17 quicklinks, 656 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

USA! USA! CA-NA-DA! CA-NA-DA!

Sort of goes together well doesn't it? But don't be too hard on us, after all we are essentially a US colony, albeit a bratty one.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 at 5:43:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 