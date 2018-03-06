Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What Drives Kurdish Forces to Defeat Turkish Army and Their Islamic terrorist ally in Rajo (Raju)-Syria?

Battle after battle in last 44 days is recording the Kurdish people's unarmed forces success against the Turkish army and their Islamist terrorist ally in the state of Afrin-Syria.

YPJ, YPG, and QSD are the Kurdish forces loyal to the teaching of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. They are the believer of the cause and they are fighting for peace and freedom.

The Turkish Islamist government of President Erdogan is trying to rebuild the Islamist Sunni of Ottoman Empire in part of the Middle East and Africa. President Erdogan recruited Islamic Sunni terrorist organization in the world to establish such outdated system of government in that part of the world. He also recruited corrupt Barzani and Talabani family members plus other corrupt Kurds to re-establish the Ottoman Empire kind for his family.

Corrupt Barzani and Talabani family members are sharing the stolen Kurdish people's oil with President Erdogan and his family to finance the dream of President Erdogan.

The leader of the Satanic organization in Europe, Israel, and the US is helping President Erdogan on one side, while they are helping Russian, Iranian on another side to establish the Islamic Shi'a Empire.

The US government is divided into two different groups of interest now. President Donald Trump's abrupt reversal of policy ignited current war in the State of Afrin-Syria. The polices of protecting Kurds in the East of Euphrates river in Syria was the green light for Turkey, Iran, and Russian alliances to eliminate one million Kurds in the West of Euphrates river in Syria.

The alliance of the President Donald Trump and YPJ, YPG, and QSD of the Kurdish forces are questionable now. The YPJ, YPG, and QSD of the Kurdish forces are without air-power or anti air-power weapon to defend themselves from the Turkish airforce bombardment, showing the US double standard.

For sure Kurdish people's forces loyal to Abdullah Ocalan's teaching are not depending on the US or Russian support. They are taught to depend only on Kurdish people's support. The US tactical alliance with the YPJ, YPG, and QSD of Kurdish forces will be the only tactical alliance.

The US is supporting corrupt Barzani and Talabani in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG), which is led by Barzani and Talabani families without any respect for laws in that region of Iraq. And they are supporting Iraqi government too. The US government policies will lead them to be friendless in that part of the world.

The majority of Kurds joined Abdullah Ocalan's teaching. They are willing to be an ally of the US based on mutual interest. But the ignorant President Donald Trump is creating Vietnam scenario by supporting corrupt Barzani and Talabani while claiming that he is going to use the YPJ, YPG, and QSD of Kurdish forces. Using people is not the good statement.

References

Israeli News Live: Overcoming The Satanic Alien-like Demons

.youtube.com/watch?v=W5PAgSEv4MA&t=1179s

YAT-Kurdish forces

wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Terror_Units

click here

 

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Hamma Mirwaisi

Kurdish women in frontline fighting Turkish Army and Islamist terrorist ally of Turkey in Afrin-Syria in last 46 days


They are the believer of Abdullah Ocalan teaching


Berxwedanîya Serdemê Wê Bibe Temînata Azadîya Tevahî Jinê Cîhanê


.youtube.com/watch?v=nMYvD97879E

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 9:52:50 AM

Author 0
