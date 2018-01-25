Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Do Immigrants Want to Come Here For?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/25/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -


Oklahoma Fishing (12' x 15', MSN Paint, 2002)
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA



Today, as I said to my discussion group, "I'm going to talk about immigration for a minute. If I think I am getting nowhere, I will undoubtedly just cancel this. If you see it, that means I intend to use all or part of what I have written here in a public piece of social commentary."

- Advertisement -
In the historic past of the United States of America, people-- and peoples-- have come to the United States for a number of reasons, oppression, or famine, or both, in their own lands being a unifying factor.

Another factor uniting SOME of these peoples' immigration is that they weren't brought here by choice, or under good faith.

- Advertisement -

Notwithstanding that, it is fair to say that the majority of immigrants to the United States, up until a certain point in time that (in my opinion) coincides with the End Game of the Cold War and the beginning of computer ubiquity, yearned for admission to the United States because it appeared to be a land of limitless opportunity for a man or woman willing to work hard, the old New England ethic.

They had naive but understandable dreams about the land of freedom and unlimited space and resources to grow themselves. In a day before mechanization and expenditure of fossil-fuel resources-- machines were being invented and applied, particularly in England, but the industrial age hadn't really taken hold till well after the Civil War-- this was particularly understandable.

Probably some number of truly uninformed people-- i.e., people who remain outside the boundaries of computerization-- still entertain such dreams. But at this point, among literate people of any language, the information about the United States that they receive must give some of them reason to CALCULATE their reasons for attempting to emigrate one way er nuther, rather than just making the move on blessed blind faith.

- Advertisement -

America is no longer the land of the free, the home of the brave (and it never has been JUST that-- it's a helluva poem, and that's just the first verse), it is the empire. We have military outposts or ongoing actions in 129 nations.

So we're purty much down to people who calculate that their chances of not getting killed are better in the US. Many of them are from other continents. The killing is up close and personal in almost all Asian and African theatres and occasionally spills over into Europe.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 