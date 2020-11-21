What Disease or Symptom Would You Name After Trump?



Name COVID Vaccine 'The Trump' To Cheer Him Up - Geraldo Rivera Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera knows just how to cheer up the 74-year-old man baby in the White House after his election loss to the man he calls the worst ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Daily Buzz) Details DMCA

Geraldo Rivera proposes naming the Covid-19 after Trump to make the sad man-boy feel better. There's the germ of an idea there, but I don't think he has it quite right. Better to name the disease after him, like, as some have said, the Trumpidemic. Or maybe pick a manifestation of the disease or a symptom, like projectively coughing up sputum or mucus. You could say the person was Trumping. Or maybe if someone has a cytokine storm, they could be "trumped up." Of course it doesn't have to be tied directly to Covid-19. Instead of saying a person has a fecal impaction (they are literally full of sh*t,) one could say that the person is trumping or has a Trumpaction. But no, I think there are better ones out there. Put your head to this fun excercise and share what your imagination stirs up.

Trumpaction

(Image by Rusty Sheriff from flickr) Details DMCA



Rob Kall Social Media Pages:

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. Check out his platform at RobKall.com He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com more detailed bio: Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)



