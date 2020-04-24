What Did U.S. Intel Really Know About the 'Chinese' Virus? - Strategic Culture

Reprinted from www.strategic-culture.org

Hybrid War 2.0 on China, a bipartisan U.S. operation, is already reaching fever pitch. Its 24/7 full spectrum infowar arm blames China for everything coronavirus-related - doubling as a diversionist tactic against any informed criticism of woeful American unpreparedness.

Hysteria predictably reigns. And this is just the beginning.

A deluge of lawsuits is imminent - such as the one in the Southern District of Florida entered by Berman Law Group (linked to the Democrats) and Lucas-Compton (linked to the Republicans). In a nutshell: China has to shell out tons of cash. To the tune of at least $1.2 trillion, which happens to be - by surrealist irony - the amount of U.S. Treasury bills held by Beijing, all the way to $20 trillion, claimed by a lawsuit in Texas.

The prosecution's case, as Scott Ritter memorably reminded us, is straight out of Monty Python. It works exactly like this:

"If she weighs the same as a duck"

"she's made of wood!"

"And therefore""

"A witch!!!!!"

In Hybrid War 2.0 terms, the current CIA-style narrative translates as evil China never telling us, the civilized West, there was a terrible new virus around. If they did, we would have had time to prepare.

And yet they lied and cheated - by the way, trademark CIA traits, according to Mike "We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal" Pompeo himself. And they hid everything. And they censored the truth. So they wanted to infect us all. Now they have to pay for all the economic and financial damage we are suffering, and for all our dead people. It's China's fault.

All this sound and fury forces us to refocus back to late 2019 to check out what U.S. intel really knew then about what would later be identified as Sars-Cov-2.

"No such product exists"

The gold standard remains the ABC News report according to which intel collected in November 2019 by the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), a subsidiary of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), was already warning about a new virulent contagion getting out of hand in Wuhan, based on "detailed analysis of intercepted communications and satellite imagery".

An unnamed source told ABC, "analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event", adding the intel was "briefed multiple times" to the DIA, the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and even the White House.

No wonder the Pentagon was forced to issue the proverbial denial - in Pentagonese, via one Col. R. Shane Day, the director of the DIA's NCMI: "In the interest of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reporting about the existence/release of a National Center for Medical Intelligence Coronavirus-related product/assessment in November of 2019 is not correct. No such NCMI product exists."

