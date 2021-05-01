 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/1/21

What Are Political Theologies of Sacred Rhetoric? (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Pope Francis Visits the United States Capitol
Pope Francis Visits the United States Capitol
(Image by USCapitol)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 1, 2021: Figuratively speaking, I write to sing my praises of Steven Mailloux for his perceptive scholarly essay "Political Theologies of Sacred Rhetoric" in the anthology Responding to the Sacred: An Inquiry into the Limits of Rhetoric, edited by Michael Bernard-Donals and Kyle Jensen (Penn State University Press, 2021, pages 77-98).

Now, certain OEN readers may have experienced the sacred in their lives at one time or another. Those OEN readers who may have experienced the sacred in their lives may have also given voice to their experience(s) and expressed themselves to the best of their ability about what they experienced. In addition, perhaps in certain cases their experience(s) of the sacred in their lives may have prompted them to engage in political activism. In the course of their activism, they may have even articulated their sacred motives and theologies. In short, they may have articulated what Mailloux refers to as political theologies of sacred rhetoric.

For example, I assume that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968), was prompted to engage in political activism because he interpreted certain experiences in his life as experiences of the sacred. However, Mailloux does not happen to advert explicitly in his essay "Political Theologies of Sacred Rhetoric" to any of Dr. King's speeches or writings as examples of political theologies of sacred rhetoric.

For a relevant discussion of Dr. King, see Rufus Burrow's book God and Human Dignity: The Personalism, Theology, and Ethics of Martin Luther King, Jr. (University of Notre Dame Press, 2006).

However, Mailloux does explicitly refer to the extemporary speech and the formal publications of Pope Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936; elected pope in 2013). Pope Francis is not only the first pope from South America, but also the first Jesuit pope. Consequently, Mailloux discusses Jesuit spirituality in connection with Pope Francis.

The formal publications of Pope Francis that Mailloux refers to are available in English at the Vatican's website, as Mailloux notes in his bibliography entries about each of them. Of course, Pope Francis' most widely read formal publication was his 2015 eco-encyclical, known formally as Laudato si': On Care for Our Common Home, which unmistakably represents one example of what Mailloux refers to as political theology of sacred rhetoric.

However, because President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., is a practice Catholic, we should also note here that Mailloux also refers to Pope Francis' 2015 "Address of the Holy Father" to the U.S. Congress as another example of what he refers to as political theology of sacred rhetoric.

Now, because Pope Francis is the first Jesuit pope, a word is called for here about the Jesuit order. The Jesuit religious order in the Roman Catholic Church is known formally as the Society of Jesus. It was founded by St. Ignatius Loyola (1491-1556), who is the author of the short book of incisive instructions known as the Spiritual Exercises. The incisive instructions are designed for persons on retreat to follow as they undertake guided imagistic meditations and contemplations during their retreat. As part of the lengthy Jesuit formation, Jesuits such as Jorge Mario Bergoglio make two thirty-day retreats in silence (except for the daily conferences with the retreat director) following the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola. To replenish their spiritual lives, Jesuits usually make an eight-day retreat once a year, following a streamlined version of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola.

I am here referring to guided imagistic meditations and contemplations because I am borrowing the term imagistic from the classicist Eric A. Havelock's use of the term imagistic thought in his seminal book Preface to Plato (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 1963). By doing this here, I hope to call to mind the oral-aural processing involved in making the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola.

Now, Jesuit formation is lengthy and involves many dimensions of their lives - above and beyond those special times of prayer when they are making retreats following the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola. Even though Jesuit formation is deliberate and self-conscious, we should reflect here on the relatively unconscious ways in which we are formed by the cultures and sub-cultures in which we have grown up (e.g., American culture in general and/or American Catholic sub-culture, etc.). Because our relatively unconscious cultural conditioning is manifold, Jesuit formation is designed to be manifold.

The late American Jesuit psychiatrist W. W. Meissner (1931-2010) examines the psychology of the Spanish mystic in his book The Psychology of a Saint: Ignatius of Loyola (Yale University Press, 1992).

Now, Jesuits are not the only persons who make eight-day retreats, or even thirty-day retreats, following the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola. Indeed, the Jesuits run retreat houses where various persons may make such retreats.

Persons make Ignatian retreats at Jesuit retreat houses to step back a bit from their regular daily lives and to replenish their spiritual lives by making time in their lives to experience the sacred to the extent that they can. As far as I know, the experience of the sacred is open to all persons, including all persons who read op-ed pieces at OEN, as I noted above.

Now, because the meditative practice known as mindfulness is well known in the United States, I should point out here that the practice of guided meditation and contemplation following the instructions in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola is strikingly different from the meditative practice known as mindfulness. In an Ignatian retreat, the person is called upon to engage his or her imagination and senses as well as his or her memory.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 