What Abdullah Ocalan Wrote For ME? Part I

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
I did not support Abdullah Ocalan's ideas as Maoists because I do not believe dictatorship system. Abdullah Ocalan started as politics and evolved into philosopher in prison. Most of the educated people believe that politicians are liars. I think Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan is changed into philosopher in prison; he wrote many books to serve humanity, and he is one of the great thinkers in our life time. He is no longer should be called politicians.

My perception of Abdullah Ocalan as Maoists immediately guide me not to support his ideas, because I thought of him as another dictator. After few years of research, I wrote my first book of the "Return of the Medes'. I did receive an email from one of the Kurdish journalists from occupied part of Kurdistan in Syria. He informed me that my thinking is similar to Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan thinking. I replied with one different; I am not the dictator.

The time passed, and Abdullah Ocalan ends up in the Turkish prison. He wrote many books in prison explaining his ideas and his conviction about his struggle to bring humanity peace and freedom.

I forced myself finally to read his book and hear him out as Kurd. He wrote to other Kurd and me or another human in the world that he is not free and without enough resources to do his research in prison. He asked that he wants to know why Hebrew Jews do not like Kurds. What is the conflict between Kurds and Hebrew Jewish people? He asked those of us outside of prison to do his or her research and find out the reason for Jewish leaders hatred toward Kurds. And he told me and others that he does not believe political ideologies of the past. He comes up with new ideas to serve humanity, which is similar to doctrines of Prophet Mahabad (Mahabharat) and Prophet Zoroaster as the forefather of Aryan Kurdish people.

In this modern day, the people are very busy to make a living. They do not have much time to read. I am introducing this book in series, which is the history of the conflict between two major religions. The dispute between these two major religions started more than 12,000 years ago, and those religions are known as the Mithraism and DÃªw (Deva) religions.

The conflict started on the Caucasian people's land, which was the region from today Russia to India and from Egypt to Mongolia. Here I want to list only important point, and these points will be explained in four books.

1- The conflict between those who believe God HU (members of Mithraism religion led by Prophet Mahabad) and opponent of God HU known as Arimanus (member of Trimurti or Deva religion conducted by God Mahadeva also know as God Shiva or Lord Shiva) or DÃªw (Deva), which in time become known as Satan or devil.

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

