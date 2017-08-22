

(Image by wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

2- The Bharat tribe (member of the Mithraism religion, important to note that Mahabad becomes known as Mahabharat) war against Tamil Tribes of India (members of Deva religion). King Bharat defeated Tamil tribes of India, and the land becomes known as Bharata to this day.

3- The Battle of the Ten Kings (dÄÅarÄjÃ±a') is a battle alluded to in the Rigveda (Book 7, hymns 18, 33 and 83.4-8), the ancient Indian sacred collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns. The battle took place during the middle or primary Rigvedic period, near the Ravi River in Punjab. It is important to know that in this struggle king Sudas of Bharat defeated nine kings of Tamil, import to know that one of that kingdom was the Persian nation who fought king Sudas of Bharat.

4- The great flood of year 5600 BCE or BC according to modern scientist finding displaced the Caucasian people in the Middle East to today Pakistan high land. In time members of Deva religion corrupted Mithraism religion. The Deva religion does not have holy books, but they are always using Mithraism religion holy books of ViDevaDad after corrupting the oral or written document. Prophet Zoroaster came after the great flood of year 5600 BCE or BC. He came to revive Mithraism religion, his new religion becomes known as Aryan religion. The conflict between Mithraism religion and Deva religion become known in time as the dispute between Aryan religion and Deva religion.

5- It is written in Puranas that Kurukshetra is named after King Kuru of the Bharata Dynasty, ancestor of Pandavas and Kauravas. The Kurukshetra War, also called the Mahabharata War, is a war described in the Indian epic Mahabharata. The conflict arose from a dynastic succession struggle between two groups of cousins, the Kauravas, and Pandavas, for the throne of Hastinapura in an Indian kingdom called Kuru. It involved some ancient nations participating as allies of the rival groups.

- Advertisement -

6- Lord Krishna as the God of Deva religion was able to use the Kauravas and Pandavas cousins of Kurukshetra royal family against one another. He joined Pandavas brothers and sent his army to support Kauravas. After millions of people died, the Pandavas brothers defeated Kauravas and then chased Lord Krishna out of India after they found out about his mischief.

7- The five brothers of Pandavas as members of Kurukshetra royal families and believers of Aryan religion fought armies of Lord Krishna as the leader of the members of Deva religion. Lord Krishna built the city of Jerusalem (UruÅ¡alim, meaning the residents of our king) as his capital before conquering Egypt. Lord Krishna conquered African Egypt and established the first Egyptian Empire as the first Pharaoh after enslaved African people.

8- Abraham the forefather of Hebrew Jews and Khazars Turks as the leaders of Turkish people are descendant of Lord Krishna, and today Hebrew Jews and Prophet Muhammad is the descendant of Abraham.

- Advertisement -

9- The descendant of the followers of five Pandava brothers from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia are known as Sumerian, Elami, Scythians (Sakae or Germanic tribes), Hittite, Hurrian, Kassite (Lur), Mitanni, Medes, Lak, Gilani, Parthian and other by different names. Persian is from Tamil people by blood and Medes used them as the servant in the military forces after they convert to the Aryan religion for thousand of years before they took over Median Empire with the help of Hebrew Jewish leaders.

10- Majority of people become known as Kurds. The Kurt (Kurds) was the group of Media freedom fighters led by General Baryaxes against Alexander the Great of Greek Empire who conquered the land of Aryan Kurds. Atropatene was a Persian governor of the Media during the last king of Achaemenid Persian Empire. Atropatene surrender to Alexander the Great, while General Baryaxes led Medes to fight Alexander the Great of Greek as occupiers of the Aryan land. General Baryaxes contacted Atropatene and asked his alliance to fight Alexander the Great; Atropatene tricked him to have the secret meeting with him. He betrayed General Baryaxes by arresting him with few other Kurds and handed them to Alexander the Great to be executed immediately. Alexander the Great appointed Atropatene as governor of the part of Media (known as Azerbaijan now) that was the first division of Medes land. Atropatene family ruled that part of Media to the last king of Sassanid Kurdish Empire. General Rostam FarrokhzÄd who lost the battle of Battle of the al-QÄdisiyyah to Islamic Arab Empire was descendant of Atropatene. The majority of people become known as Kurds since then.

11- Today the Deva religions are in control of the world. They defeated members of Mithraism and Aryan religions who wanted to serve humanity.

12- Today PKK is the Kurds of the past who fought Alexander the Great. According to few Hebrew Jewish prophet predictions, PKK is the 'Return of the Medes' to liberate humanity from members of Deva religion in the land from India to Europe and from Egypt to Mongolia.