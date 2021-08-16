What? A World Boycott of US Products Until US Stops Its Embargo of Cuba and Leaves Guantanamo?

"The consistent underlying psychology of the United States, " should be understandable to anyone who has ever known a violent neighborhood bully. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. [1]

In the case of Cuba, US President Kennedy, approved bombing, an invasion that took the lives of 900+ Cubans, brought even the threat of nuclear war to bear, and thereafter had his Attorney General Robert Kennedy run what was called 'Operation Mongoose,' which included deadly sabotage and attempts to assassinate Cuba's Prime Minister Fidel Castro.

All, while at the same time, USA's greatest trading partner was, and is more than ever, Communist Party run China.

