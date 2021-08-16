 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/16/21

What? A World Boycott of US Products Until US Stops Its Embargo of Cuba and Leaves Guantanamo?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
1977 Cuba Country Profile by The Central Intelligence Agency United States Government Work
A Half-century Long Brutal USA Embargo Against Tiny Cuba! 184 Nations Vote For its End & Against US & Israel

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) -
'U.S. President Joe Biden's administration continued Washington's tradition of voting against an annual United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to a U.S. economic embargo on Cuba. The resolution was adopted for the 29th time with 184 votes in favor, three abstentions and two no votes - the United States and Israel. The U.N. vote can carry political weight, but only the U.S. Congress can lift the more than 50-year-old embargo.'
No Government Besides Israel Supports US Embargo
No government in the entire world, not even governments of USA's NATO allies votes with the US and Israel in favor of America's cruel half century long costly, even at times deadly, embargo against Cuba.
(Reuters article as reprinted in the New York Times continued:)
'Cuba said earlier this month the decades-old U.S. trade embargo cost it a record total of more than $9 billion over the last financial year, hurting its ability to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the General Assembly that sanctions had made it harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and for other uses as well as equipment for food production. "Like the virus, the blockade asphyxiates and kills, it must stop," Rodriguez told the General Assembly.
Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark Once Wrote:

"The consistent underlying psychology of the United States, " should be understandable to anyone who has ever known a violent neighborhood bully. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. [1]

In the case of Cuba, US President Kennedy, approved bombing, an invasion that took the lives of 900+ Cubans, brought even the threat of nuclear war to bear, and thereafter had his Attorney General Robert Kennedy run what was called 'Operation Mongoose,' which included deadly sabotage and attempts to assassinate Cuba's Prime Minister Fidel Castro.
All, while at the same time, USA's greatest trading partner was, and is more than ever, Communist Party run China.

Sanctimonious USA Does Not Embargo Communist China
USA Has Not Invaded China Big Time Since US Looted Imperialist Peking in 1900 - but it tried to stop the Chinese revolution and in 1950 used its 7th Fleet to protect Chiang Kai-shek, who with his Nationalist (Capitalist) Army invading Taiwan had installed a draconian dictatorship.[2]

The Chinese government has called for the US to end its embargo of Cuba!


China Says U.S. Should 'Immediately' Lift Cuba Embargo and Stop Interfering

7/19/21, NEWSWEEK

'China has called on the United States to promptly lift its decades-long trade restrictions on Cuba.'


Might Cuba Herself Request Help with Such a Boycott?
If no other agency sees fit to call for an international boycott of American products in sympathy with the US caused suffering of the Cuban people, may heaven see the Cuban government itself call for such a boycott of US products.
We have seen for some years now, Russia, China and Iran boycotting the use of the US dollar currency.
In any obviously unequal fight, the tendency is for onlookers to side with the little guy, the underdog and against the bully. This could auger success for such a boycott to catch on.


A lot of salt-of-the-Earth hard working ordinary citizens and their families might enjoy joining in to help fight the injustice of the

superpower nation of 331 million in a land of 3.797 million square miles relentlessly attacking a nation of 11 million on an island of 42,426 square miles.)


Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jay Janson

Have confidence in the loving nature of human beings that have not been brain washed and dulled into perfidy like Americans have been by CIA governed media.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 16, 2021 at 9:33:05 AM

