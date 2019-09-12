Western media portrays Hong Kong hooligans as heroes. But are they?

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Whenever Hong Kong protesters are destroying public property, there are no cameras of Western media outlets in sight. But when police decide to intervene, protecting their city, Western media crusaders emerge in full force.



pro-democracy, of Western-backed HK jihadi cadres_

(Image by Andre Vltchek) Details DMCA







On September 15, 2019, huge US flags were waving in the air. A massive demonstration, consisting of mainly young people, was moving up from the old British-built downtown area of the city towards the US Consulate General, often erroneously called the "embassy."

The temperature was well over 30 degrees Celsius, but the number of 'protesters' kept growing. Many of the main arteries in Hong Kong were entirely blocked.

Western media were there in full force, wearing yellow fluorescent vests, their 'Press' insignia, helmets and masks. They mingled with the crowd, filming US flags, clearly enjoying the show.



Western press in action

(Image by Andre Vltchek) Details DMCA







"President Trump, Please Liberate Hong Kong," I read on several posters.

"Liberate from whom?" I asked a cluster of protesters, all of them in ninja outfits, metal bars in their hands, black scarves covering their faces.

Several of them replied, mumbling something incomprehensible. One girl shouted defiantly:

"From Beijing!"

"But Hong Kong is China, isn't it?" I asked. "How could it be liberated from itself?"

"No! Hong Kong is Hong Kong!" came a ready-made reply.



Oh Trump, liberate them!

(Image by Andre Vltchek) Details DMCA







