 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/12/19

Western media portrays Hong Kong hooligans as heroes. But are they?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 508754
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Andre Vltchek
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Whenever Hong Kong protesters are destroying public property, there are no cameras of Western media outlets in sight. But when police decide to intervene, protecting their city, Western media crusaders emerge in full force.

pro-democracy, of Western-backed HK jihadi cadres_
pro-democracy, of Western-backed HK jihadi cadres_
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA


On September 15, 2019, huge US flags were waving in the air. A massive demonstration, consisting of mainly young people, was moving up from the old British-built downtown area of the city towards the US Consulate General, often erroneously called the "embassy."

The temperature was well over 30 degrees Celsius, but the number of 'protesters' kept growing. Many of the main arteries in Hong Kong were entirely blocked.

Western media were there in full force, wearing yellow fluorescent vests, their 'Press' insignia, helmets and masks. They mingled with the crowd, filming US flags, clearly enjoying the show.

Western press in action
Western press in action
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA


"President Trump, Please Liberate Hong Kong," I read on several posters.

"Liberate from whom?" I asked a cluster of protesters, all of them in ninja outfits, metal bars in their hands, black scarves covering their faces.

Several of them replied, mumbling something incomprehensible. One girl shouted defiantly:

"From Beijing!"

"But Hong Kong is China, isn't it?" I asked. "How could it be liberated from itself?"

"No! Hong Kong is Hong Kong!" came a ready-made reply.

Oh Trump, liberate them!
Oh Trump, liberate them!
(Image by Andre Vltchek)   Details   DMCA


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Andre Vltchek Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in



Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Degeneracy and Fundamentalism of Western Media Control

Saudi Arabia Has To Be Stopped And This Time It May Get Stopped

Why Should Iran Be Cherished and Defended?

Trump-- In North Korea You Will Be Murdering Human Beings!

Europe In Irreversible Decay, EU Elections Are Proof Of It!

Israel Has Attacked Lebanon and Syria - So What?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 