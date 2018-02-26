From Strategic Culture

Western governments, their corporate news media, and even the United Nations' chief Antonio Guterres are once again playing a disgusting, emotive propaganda game over the Syrian war.

UN Secretary General Guterres told the Security Council this week that the East Ghouta enclave near the capital Damascus was "hell on Earth" and called for an immediate ceasefire. His ceasefire call was echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Where is Guterres' public concern about "hellish conditions" elsewhere? In Gaza where more than a million people are starving under a years-long blockade by a US-backed Israeli regime -- in violation of countless UN resolutions? Where is Guterres' legal or moral authority for Palestinians?

Or for Raqqa, the Syrian city razed to the ground by US air strikes? Or for Iraq's Mosul, likewise obliterated along with thousands of civilians by US air strikes? Or for Sanaa, the Yemeni capital being bombarded by American-supplied Saudi warplanes?

We don't recall seeing the UN chief pointedly addressing the Security Council about those situations, and dramatically invoking "hell on Earth."

The trouble with the Western-orchestrated "concern" over Syria's East Ghouta is that is so selective, cynical and a sickening sleight of hand.

Western media outlets have this week stepped up airing one-sided footage out of the militant-held East Ghouta suburb, along with shrill demands for the US and other governments to "take action." The implicit message is for greater military intervention in Syria by NATO nations to confront the Syrian government.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia are being accused of massacring civilians with air strikes on East Ghouta. Russia has denied its forces are deliberately attacking civilian centers, while the Syrian government claims that militants from East Ghouta are launching deadly mortar attacks on nearby Damascus, and therefore has the right to put an end to the insurgents' fire.

One wonders how Washington, London or Paris would react if in a similar position? Ruthlessly and self-righteously, rebuffing any international concerns as "interfering in its sovereign affairs."

Shamelessly, Western media outlets are once again giving one side of the story in Syria and a very distorted side too.

They are making tenuous comparisons with the conflict over East Aleppo back in 2016. Back then the Syrian government and Russia forces ended the siege of Syrian's second largest city by routing militants who had held the eastern quarter for nearly four years.

A victory for the Syrian people was perversely distorted by the Western media to appear as a brutal conquest involving massacre of civilians. This week the Aleppo myth is being reprised in the Western media with the same barefaced lies.

The Washington Post admonished this week, "The world sits by as another massacre unfolds in Syria." It goes on: "The scenario is similar to the regime's [sic] slow, destructive reconquest in 2016 of rebel-held [sic] areas in Aleppo."

Quoting "activists" from East Ghouta, the Post depicts an infernal scenario of "hospitals overflowing with blood," "graves filled with body parts," and "children sitting alone amid rubble."

