Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Western Lies about Lies over Syria's East Ghouta

By       Message Finian Cunningham       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/26/18

Author 85939
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

From Strategic Culture

From youtube.com: Syria's East Ghouta Destruction {MID-256089}
Syria's East Ghouta Destruction
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Daily Reminder)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Western governments, their corporate news media, and even the United Nations' chief Antonio Guterres are once again playing a disgusting, emotive propaganda game over the Syrian war.

UN Secretary General Guterres told the Security Council this week that the East Ghouta enclave near the capital Damascus was "hell on Earth" and called for an immediate ceasefire. His ceasefire call was echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Where is Guterres' public concern about "hellish conditions" elsewhere? In Gaza where more than a million people are starving under a years-long blockade by a US-backed Israeli regime -- in violation of countless UN resolutions? Where is Guterres' legal or moral authority for Palestinians?

- Advertisement -

Or for Raqqa, the Syrian city razed to the ground by US air strikes? Or for Iraq's Mosul, likewise obliterated along with thousands of civilians by US air strikes? Or for Sanaa, the Yemeni capital being bombarded by American-supplied Saudi warplanes?

We don't recall seeing the UN chief pointedly addressing the Security Council about those situations, and dramatically invoking "hell on Earth."

The trouble with the Western-orchestrated "concern" over Syria's East Ghouta is that is so selective, cynical and a sickening sleight of hand.

- Advertisement -

Western media outlets have this week stepped up airing one-sided footage out of the militant-held East Ghouta suburb, along with shrill demands for the US and other governments to "take action." The implicit message is for greater military intervention in Syria by NATO nations to confront the Syrian government.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia are being accused of massacring civilians with air strikes on East Ghouta. Russia has denied its forces are deliberately attacking civilian centers, while the Syrian government claims that militants from East Ghouta are launching deadly mortar attacks on nearby Damascus, and therefore has the right to put an end to the insurgents' fire.

One wonders how Washington, London or Paris would react if in a similar position? Ruthlessly and self-righteously, rebuffing any international concerns as "interfering in its sovereign affairs."

Shamelessly, Western media outlets are once again giving one side of the story in Syria and a very distorted side too.

They are making tenuous comparisons with the conflict over East Aleppo back in 2016. Back then the Syrian government and Russia forces ended the siege of Syrian's second largest city by routing militants who had held the eastern quarter for nearly four years.

A victory for the Syrian people was perversely distorted by the Western media to appear as a brutal conquest involving massacre of civilians. This week the Aleppo myth is being reprised in the Western media with the same barefaced lies.

- Advertisement -

The Washington Post admonished this week, "The world sits by as another massacre unfolds in Syria." It goes on: "The scenario is similar to the regime's [sic] slow, destructive reconquest in 2016 of rebel-held [sic] areas in Aleppo."

Quoting "activists" from East Ghouta, the Post depicts an infernal scenario of "hospitals overflowing with blood," "graves filled with body parts," and "children sitting alone amid rubble."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Mentally Unfit" Trump Signals Palace Coup Option

Is a military coup against Trump in the cards?

Russia Vindicated by Terrorist Surrenders in Syria

America -- the Most Frightened Nation on Earth

Pentagon, CIA Form Praetorian Guard for Clinton as Warmonger President

Putin Foresaw Death of US Global Power

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 14 fans, 2233 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Satan has taken up existence in East Ghouta! The U.S. is building him a new palace there.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 26, 2018 at 4:47:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 35 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4244 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I don't know why anyone believes the corporate press anymore, but I guess most people are too lazy to look beyond it.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 26, 2018 at 6:00:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 