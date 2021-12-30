 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Western Europe does not want a new cold war

By
The Joseph Biden administration is currently trying to repair ruined by Trump relations with NATO allies. In addition, Biden's team is interested in resolving the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe. For this purpose, negotiations are planned between Russia and the United States, as a result of which strategic agreements on security are to be reached. Thus, the United States is ready for dialogue in order to create conditions for strategic stability in Europe.

However, the Baltic States, which, by the way, are NATO member states, fiercely oppose the negotiations between Russia and the United States. For example, according to the Lithuanian Minister of Defense, NATO enlargement policy is not a subject for discussion with Russia. Lithuania is fully supported by Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine, which, by the way, is not even a NATO member states.
Being completely dependent on the United States, the leaders of the Baltic States are well aware that they are valuable to the United States only as a bridgehead on the borders of Russia. In the absence of a "Russian threat," they lose their value. And this will cause a decrease in financial flows from the United States. This region will lose its relevance and the Baltic States will simply be forgotten. It turns out that de-escalation through negotiations is simply not beneficial for the Baltic States.
The Baltic States are supporters of the continued tension between NATO and Russia. But they do not realize that in this situation they are not independent political players. In case of a military conflict, the Baltic States will become an arena for a clash between two nuclear superpowers. And no matter how this clash ends, the Baltic States in any case will be affected.
The Baltic States regularly declare that it is necessary to strengthen cooperation with NATO allies and spend as much money as possible on defense. However, the money is being spent on building infrastructure for foreign troops.
But, the NATO allies in Western Europe do not want war at all. They are certainly not ready to fight for Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. This is evidenced by the negative attitude of the population towards the militarization of Eastern Europe.
For example, readers of the German newspaper Die Zeit are skeptical about the plans of the German government, together with Lithuania, to build a military base in the Rukla area to house multinational NATO units. The matter is, the construction of which may require several million euros.
Many commentators noted that the goals of the German authorities are unclear.
"Tell me for God's sake: what we have forgotten there again?", - one commentator said.
"You can't impress Russia with a couple of German soldiers on its border. But, probably, nobody wanted it. I suppose it was a symbolic act: they say, look, we are here!", - another commentator noted.
Some of the readers emphasized that Germany would not feel safer from such actions.
"Once again, German tanks are not far from the Russian border. I don't feel more secure from this. The task of these tanks is to maintain tensions on the Russian border at a constantly high level. The best option for German troops would be to stay at home, and use the money to repair their own equipment or invest it in healthcare.", - agreed another reader.
So, it is not beneficial for the Baltic States to resolve the tense situation in Europe. As a result of the normalization of relations between the United States and Russia, the Baltic region may lose its strategic importance for NATO. This will entail a decrease in financial investments in this region. In addition, by opposing the establishment of strategic stability in Europe, the Baltic States are causing discord in relations between NATO allies and creating conditions for a military conflict that may take place on their own territory.

The Baltic Word

 

Born in Kaunas in 1981
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
